Field set for WPIAL girls volleyball Playoffs
Friday, October 21, 2022 | 12:19 AM
The 2022 WPIAL girls volleyball regular season has come to an end with 73 teams qualifying for the district postseason.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL girls volleyball Playoffs begins with the Volleyball Playoff Pairings Show at 2 pm Friday.
Here is the final list of girls volleyball teams that qualified for the district girls volleyball playoffs.
Class 4A
Set with 14 playoff teams (2 first-round byes)
North Allegheny Tigers
Pine-Richland Rams
Seneca Valley Raiders
Butler Golden Tornado
North Hills Indians
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Peters Township Indians
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Baldwin Highlanders
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Shaler Titans
Norwin Knights
Hempfield Spartans
Class 3A
Set with 22 playoff teams (6 preliminary-round games)
Hampton Talbots
Plum Mustangs
Gateway Gators
Penn Hills Indians
Woodland Hills Wolverines
Montour Spartans
Trinity Hillers
Moon Tigers
South Fayette Lions
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Colonials by Albert Gallat
Uniontown Red Raiders
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Ringgold Rams
North Catholic Trojans
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Blackhawk Cougars
Knoch Knights
Latrobe Wildcats
Armstrong River Hawks
Indiana Little Indians
Franklin Regional Panthers
Class 2A
Set with 21 playoff teams (5 preliminary-round matches)
Shenango Wildcats
Beaver Bobcats
Neshannock Lancers
Laurel Spartans
South Park Eagles
Fort Cherry Rangers
Brentwood Spartans
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Brownsville Falcons
Bentworth Bearcats
Southmoreland Scotties
Waynesburg Central Raiders
Avonworth Antelopes
Central Valley Warriors
Quaker Valley Quakers
Hopewell Vikings
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Freeport Yellowjackets
Burrell Buccaneers
Deer Lakes Lancers
Derry Trojans
Class A
Set with 16 playoff teams (no byes, no preliminary-round matches)
Union Scotties
Western Beaver Golden Beavers
Beaver County Christian Eagles
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Frazier Commodores
Mapletown Maples
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
West Greene Pioneers
Bishop Canevin’s Crusaders
Carlynton Cougars
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Serra Catholic Eagles
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Leechburg Blue Devils
Trinity Christian Academy Falcons
