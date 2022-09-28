Field set for the WVSSAC State Golf Championships

Wheeling Park will compete in the WVSSAC State Golf Championships next week (Photo by Ben Queen/www.BenQueenPhotography.com)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The first WVSSAC state Championship of the 2022-2023 academic year will be hosted by Wheeling’s Ogelbay Resort next week. The Jones Course is once again the site for the State Golf Championships. The 36-hole event begins on October 4 and concludes the following day.

Eight teams in each class qualified through regional tournaments earlier this week. Additionally, eight individuals not on Qualifying teams have advanced to the state tourney.

Tee times begin at 8:30 am each day and competitors will tee off on the No. 1 and No. 10 holes. The Jones Course features a Par 71, 6,605-yard layout.

All three Defending state Champions have qualified for this year’s event: George Washington (Class AAA), Herbert Hoover (Class AA) and St. Marys (Class A).

Class AAA Qualifying teams:

Cabell Midland (Region IV)

George Washington (Region III)

Greenbrier East (Region III)

Hurricane (Region IV)

Martinsburg (Region II)

Morgantown (Region I)

Washington (Region II)

Wheeling Park (Region I)

Class AA Qualifying teams:

Herbert Hoover (Region III)

Fairmont Senior (Region I)

Keyser (Region I)

Lewis County (Region II)

Lincoln (Region II)

Point Pleasant (Region IV)

Shady Spring (Region III)

Winfield (Region IV)

Class A Qualifying teams:

Charleston Catholic (Region III)

East Hardy (Region II)

Gilmer County (Region IV)

Moorefield (Region II)

St. Marys (Region I)

Summers County (Region III)

Wahama (Region IV)

Wheeling Central Catholic (Region I)

Class AAA Qualifying individuals:

Ashton Allen (Spring Mills)

Beau Fletcher (Hedgesville)

Briar Manko (Preston)

Brielle Milhoan (Parkersburg)

Kaleb Smith (St. Albans)

Colton Sprowls (John Marshall)

Parker Vannoy (Parkersburg South)

Will Wentz (Riverside)

Class AA Qualifying individuals:

Cody Blake (Independence)

Jacob Brannon (Robert C. Byrd)

Kerri-Anne Cook (Westside)

Blake Hunt (East Fairmont)

Isaac Meddings (Wayne)

Emerson Simons (Roane County)

Jude Smith (Weir)

Ally Wellman (Wayne)

Class A Qualifying individuals:

Andrew Addair (River View)

Sydney Baird (Webster County)

Cameron Beachler (Pendleton County)

Landon Bennett (Calhoun County)

Blake Lewis (Parkersburg Catholic)

Kelan Lucas (Ravenswood)

Mason Nichols (Tyler Consolidated)

Lucas Riggleman (Petersburg)

