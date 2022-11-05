Field Set for the 2022 LSC Volleyball Championships in Canyon

LSC Volleyball Championship Central

RICHARDSON, Texas – The No. 11 Lady Buffs of West Texas A&M will be the top seed and host the 2022 Lone Star Conference Championships next week, Nov. 10-12, following their 20th LSC regular season title. Ticket information for the postseason tournament will be announced at a later date.

WT enters the postseason with an overall 24-4 record as they finished the league schedule with a perfect 16-0 record for the first time since 2014, marking the 17th time overall they have finished the league season unbeaten since 1986.

The single-elimination tournament consists of four first-round matches on Thursday, followed by two semifinal games on Friday evening and the Championship match on Saturday at 4 pm

Action starts on Thursday at 12 pm with No. 3 Texas A&M International against No. 6 St. Mary’s followed by No. 2 DBU versus No. 7 UAFS at 2:30 pm No. 4 UT Tyler meets No. 5 Texas A&M-Kingsville at 5 pm, while No. 1 West Texas A&M faces No. 8 Angelo State in the 7:30 pm match.

All seven volleyball Championship games will be broadcast exclusively on the LSC Digital Network at www.lonestarconferencenetwork.com or the LSC Digital Network OTT app. Fans will be able to purchase an LSC Volleyball Championship Day Pass for $10 that provides access to all volleyball tournament games for 24 hours from the time of purchase. Passes will be available for purchase on each game day.

In addition to claiming the tournament title, the Winner will receive the league’s automatic berth into the NCAA Division II Volleyball Championship.

Lone Star Conference Volleyball Championship at Canyon, Texas (November 10-11-12, 2022)

Thursday, November 10

12 pm: Well. 3 Texas A&M International vs. No. 6 St. Mary’s

2:30 pm: Well. 2 DBU vs No. 7 UAFS

5 p.m.: Well. 4 UT Tyler vs. No. 5 Texas A&M-Kingsville

7:30 pm: Well. 1 West Texas A&M vs. No. 8 Angelo State

Friday, November 11

5 pm: 12 pm Winner vs 2:30 pm Winner

7:30 pm: 5 pm Winner vs 7:30 pm Winner

Saturday, November 12

Championship Game, 4 p.m