Field Hockey Tops UC Davis, 5-2, in Road Opener
DAVIS, Calif. — Michigan State Field Hockey moved to 3-0 Friday, topping UC Davis 5-2. Three Spartans recorded their first goals of the season in the win.
UC Davis got on the board first, taking a 1-0 lead after an early goal from Brooke Sanchez in the first minute. The Spartans responded after Graduate defender Georgia Davies converted on a penalty corner on assists from Ashley Harlock and Ellie Wheatley to tie the game 1-1 in the fifth minute.
The Spartans took a 2-1 lead early in the second quarter, as a senior forward Hannah Jarvie collected a pass from Celina Riccardo to find the goal for her first goal of the season. Michigan State held a 5-0 advantage in shots in the second quarter but was unable to convert on any attempts as the score remained 2-1 heading into halftime.
Michigan State added a pair of goals in the third quarter to take a 4-1 lead. Jarvie recorded her second goal of the game in the 32nd minute, while a senior midfielder Merel Hanssen added her first goal of the season in the 35th minute.
Sophomore Ellie Rutherford scored her second goal of the season in the 50th minute on a pass from Davies. The Aggies added another goal from Milou Korthouwer in the 56th minute but were unable to convert on their remaining shot attempts.
Junior Lulu Fulton recorded a team-high four shot attempts. Graduate goalkeeper Monique Jardell made two saves.
“I was proud of the effort today by the entire squad,” said head coach Helen Knull. “UC Davis came out firing and scored first early, but I was pleased with how we kept our composure and stuck to the game plan. It’s great to go into Sunday’s game 3-0 and we will be rested and ready for Stanford.”
The Spartans finish their road swing at Stanford on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 4 pm ET/1 pm PT. A live stream is available via Stanford Live Stream.