Field Hockey Tops UC Davis, 5-2, in Road Opener

Next Game: at Stanford 9/4/2022 | 4 pm ET/ 1 pm PT Stanford Live Stream Sept. 04 (Sun) / 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT at Stanford

DAVIS, Calif. — Michigan State Field Hockey moved to 3-0 Friday, topping UC Davis 5-2. Three Spartans recorded their first goals of the season in the win.

UC Davis got on the board first, taking a 1-0 lead after an early goal from Brooke Sanchez in the first minute. The Spartans responded after Graduate defender Georgia Davies converted on a penalty corner on assists from Ashley Harlock and Ellie Wheatley to tie the game 1-1 in the fifth minute.

The Spartans took a 2-1 lead early in the second quarter, as a senior forward Hannah Jarvie collected a pass from Celina Riccardo to find the goal for her first goal of the season. Michigan State held a 5-0 advantage in shots in the second quarter but was unable to convert on any attempts as the score remained 2-1 heading into halftime.

Michigan State added a pair of goals in the third quarter to take a 4-1 lead. Jarvie recorded her second goal of the game in the 32nd minute, while a senior midfielder Merel Hanssen added her first goal of the season in the 35th minute.

Sophomore Ellie Rutherford scored her second goal of the season in the 50th minute on a pass from Davies. The Aggies added another goal from Milou Korthouwer in the 56th minute but were unable to convert on their remaining shot attempts.

Junior Lulu Fulton recorded a team-high four shot attempts. Graduate goalkeeper Monique Jardell made two saves.

“I was proud of the effort today by the entire squad,” said head coach Helen Knull . “UC Davis came out firing and scored first early, but I was pleased with how we kept our composure and stuck to the game plan. It’s great to go into Sunday’s game 3-0 and we will be rested and ready for Stanford.”

The Spartans finish their road swing at Stanford on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 4 pm ET/1 pm PT. A live stream is available via Stanford Live Stream.