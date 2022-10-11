Field Hockey Scores Season-High Seven Goals

Next Game: William Smith College 10/14/2022 | 4 p.m October 14 (Fri) / 4pm William Smith College History

ALBANY, NY – Rachel Bannister and Abby Peterson both scored twice and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) field hockey team registered a season-high seven goals in defeating Russell Sage College 7-0 in a non-league game at the University at Albany. The Engineers improve to 6-6, while the Gators remain winless at 0-10.

RPI had four goals in the first quarter, starting with an unassisted marker by Peterson just 6:26 into the game. Banister doubled the lead when she finished a feed from Brianna Duba 3:10 later and Maura Kiernan made it 3-0 at 13:55. Less than a minute later, RPI made it 4-0 and the quarter ended with RPI having a 15-0 edge in shots and a 4-0 advantage in penalty corners.

Banister and Peterson both connected in the second quarter for a 6-0 lead at Halftime and Dani Samuelson closed out the scoring with a fourth quarter goal.

Sarah Nace (0 saves) earned the win in the cage for the Engineers, who put 29 of their 39 shot attempts on the goal. Sage’s Jaia Caron had 16 saves, while the Defenders had six. Megan Daniels registered three of them.

RPI Returns home on Friday to face Liberty League foe William Smith beginning at 4pm. The Gators host Wells on Thursday at 4pm.