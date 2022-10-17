Field Hockey: Ohio scores early, adds late goal to beat Saint Francis 2-0

Ohio needed to find a rhythm heading into the final four matches of the season. As the team hangs in the race for the final spot in the Mid-American Conference tournament, wins of any kind are a necessity. On Sunday against Saint Francis, Ohio emerged victorious by using early and late goals as well as a stifling defensive effort.

Ohio moved back to .500 overall with its second straight win following a five-match losing streak. Saint Francis lost its most recent match before Sunday, but both teams were evenly matched. Both squads found difficulty in moving the ball around midfield, making offensive production harder than usual.

However, one of the main themes of the match for Ohio was taking an early lead then holding onto the ball for as long as possible. Obviously, the strategy is one that relies on crisp passing and off-ball movement. The entire philosophy was one that Ohio Coach Ali Johnstone advocated for coming off the match against Central Michigan where nothing was going into the net.

“We were trying to keep the focus even though the shots weren’t going in on Friday,” Johnstone said. “Replicating that for today and keeping the energy.”

The energy was flowing early for the Bobcats, as Sasha Dikotla scored very quickly. Her goal came just one minute and 26 seconds into the match, the earliest Ohio has scored this season. Although Dikotla only has three goals this season, the freshman has been praised for her ability to push the pace and use her athleticism to add a new dimension to the offense.

Diktola scored as early as possible, but Bodhi Littlefield waited for the last possible moment to score her first goal of the season. Littlefield’s goal in the 55th minute put the match away.

“We had a little bit of a breakaway and I was just trying to get up and support my teammates,” Littlefield said. “I think (Mijntje) Ligtenberg had the ball and she got into a great sport. I just crept up behind and yelled for the ball. I just put it back there.”

Although there were many positive aspects from the match, Ohio did struggle to maintain possession. Missed passes and poor turnovers made it difficult to manufacture offense. With just three matches remaining on the schedule, two of which are in conference, Ohio hopes to mitigate the sloppiness.

“Supporting the person dribbling the ball and always being available,” Littlefield said. “I think we do a really good job of just supporting each other on and off the field, so just bringing that support to the field.”

Moreover, the upcoming match for Ohio will see it travel to Louisville, Kentucky, to face Bellarmine. The teams are tied with a 2-3 conference mark, making the match pivotal for success.

“The next two (matches) are really important in order for us to make the tournament,” Johnstone said. “We are trying to keep the momentum and the positive play that we’ve had. We’ve had such good possession and fierce movement. Just keeping that pace and using what we did this weekend to come out on Friday against Bellarmine.”

Nevertheless, the focus has now shifted for a massive stretch of matches for the Bobcats. The entire roster and coaching staff are committed to playing their brand of field hockey as the season winds down. Against the Red Flashes, the focus and determination showed itself in full force. The Bobcats hope that replication and repetition will be the themes that propel them to greatness.

