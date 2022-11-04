Field Hockey: North, Group 1 quarterfinals recaps: OT goal sends underdog to semis (PHOTOS)

Kaitlyn Harding scored in overtime to give fifth-seeded Newton a 2-1 win in overtime over fourth-seeded Lenape Valley in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey, Group 1 state tournament in Stanhope.

Newton next takes on top-seeded Shore, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in the semifinals on Nov. 7.

Gianna Carchia also recorded a goal for Newton, which improved to 12-6-2 on the season. Lenape Valley is now 13-5-1. Harding has 18 goals this season and Carchia has four.

Mountain Lakes 5, Wallkill Valley 0

Hannah Lees scored and dished out three assists to lead third-seeded Mountain Lakes past sixth-seeded Wallkill Valley, 5-0, in Mountain Lakes.

The Lakers (18-1) now face second-seeded Pompton Lakes in the semifinals next week. MLHS has won the last most recent matchups in 2018 and 2010 between the two schools.

Fior DeBeijer, Caroline Floreno, Kaylin Oey, and Priyanka Iyer also scored for Mountain Lakes, which had 11 shots on goal, while Arianna Fragomeni made three saves for the shutout, the team’s 11th.

Wallkill Valley fell to 10-9-1 with the loss. Sierra Latronica made four saves and Antonessa Ferrari notched one.

Pompton Lakes 3, Ramsey 1

Krista Lilienthal scored and had two assists to propel second-seeded Pompton Lakes past 10th-seeded Ramsey, 3-1, in Pompton Lakes.

Pompton Lakes next hosts third-seeded Mountain Lakes in the Sectional semis on Nov. 7. Lilienthal recorded her 100th point of the season and 200th point of her career in the game. Madison McConnell and Lacey Fasouletos both scored well in the win.

Kathryn Kriz scored for Ramsey (12-7).

PLHS goalie Bridget Leahy made six saves including her 100th of the year. Taylor Summers made seven stops for Ramsey.

Pompton Lakes, the Passaic County champs, has lost the previous two games to Mountain Lakes in 2018 and 2010.

Well. 5 Shore 5, Belvidere 0

Anna Kopec scored with an assist as top-seeded Shore, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, blanked ninth-seeded Belvidere, 5-0, in West Long Branch.

Shore (18-2-1) will play fifth-seeded Newton in the semifinals on Monday. Belvidere dropped to 11-8 with the loss.

Briella Elias, Maddie Maifa, Samantha Zacharczyk, and Maggie McCrae each had goals for Shore as well. Teagan Harmon made just one save for the shutout.

Shore racked up 33 shots on goal.

Kaitlin Williams made 19 stops for Belvidere.

