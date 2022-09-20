Field hockey gives up late goal in 1-0 loss at Kenyon

Next Game: DePauw University 9/24/2022 | 11 A.M Sept. 24 (Sat) / 11 AM DePauw University History

GAMBIER, Ohio (September 20, 2022) – The Denison University field hockey team traveled to fellow North Coast Athletic Conference member Kenyon College for a nonconference matchup on Tuesday, but a late goal by the Owls was the difference as the Big Red dropped the contest 1-0.

With less than five minutes remaining in the game, the Owls forced a turnover and pushed the ball up the field. After receiving the ball at around midfield, Kenyon’s Lana Stone ran into the Circle and crossed it to Bella Kern in front of the goal to give the Owls a late 1-0 advantage.

Less than 30 seconds after the goal, Denison’s Athena Joannou had to make a save on a Kenyon shot attempt while the Big Red defense earned a block on another attempt with just under three minutes left to play to try and set up a last gasp chance to tie it.

In the final minute, Denison had that chance as well Kristin Kelley put a shot on goal, but it was saved by the Owls’ Payton Doan.

Earlier in the fourth quarter, it was Denison who almost took the lead as a penalty corner by Madeleine Hunt five minutes into the last period led to a pair of shots by Helen Breen and Grace Lock that were both saved by Doan.

In the third period, Joannou made her first two saves of the game as attempts by Kenyon’s Bella Kern and Sarah Molloy were easily dealt with.

Denison was the aggressor to start the contest as the Big Red were awarded three penalty corners within the first four minutes of the game, each of which were taken by Hunt. The second of those three penalty corners helped produce a shot attempt for Kelley that was blocked by Kenyon.

Almost 10 minutes into the game, Kenyon was awarded his first penalty corner, which resulted in a shot for Carolyn Herbosa that was heading towards the goal before a defensive save by Hunt cleared the ball.

Halfway through the second quarter, Hunt again took three penalty corners in a row for the Big Red, this time leading to two shots, the first of which by Kelley was blocked and the second by Abigail Hano that just sailed wide of the goal. The Denison defense was able to hold the Owls without a shot attempt in the second quarter.

With the loss Denison, drops back to .500 at 3-3 overall while Kenyon improves to 4-2 overall.

The Big Red will return home for their next game against DePauw University starting at 11 am on Saturday, September 24.