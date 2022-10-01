Field Hockey Falls In Double Overtime

Next Game: Saint Francis 10/2/2022 | Noon October 02 (Sun) / Noon Saint Francis

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The Central Michigan field hockey team dropped a 4-3 Mid-American Conference decision on Friday in double overtime to Ball State at Cristy Freese Field.

The Chippewas (1-9, 0-3 MAC) led, 3-0, as Kate Biglin scored her fourth goal of the season unassisted in the third quarter. Alice O’Hagan and Rachel Ruttenberg scored in the second quarter for the Chippewas.

Biglin Assisted on what was O’Hagan’s fourth goal of the season and Amelia Lane Assisted on Ruttenberg’s first of the year.

“We came out on our front foot,” CMU Coach Jennifer Johnstone said. “We wanted to set the pace and the tone, I thought we had some great possessional play and took advantage of our 25 attacking opportunities. We really started the game strong which is something I hope we can carry over as we continue on our season and finish out what’s left.”

Ball State (5-4, 2-1) scored its first goal late in the third quarter and then scored twice in the final 9:30 of regulation to tie it and send it to overtime. Angel Nkosi scored the game-winning goal in the 81stSt minute.

“The unfortunate part is we controlled three of the four quarters and it was the fourth quarter that really hurt us,” Johnstone said. “The message going into overtime was that this game was Ours and we had to fight for it. We couldn’t just dwell on the Mistakes made in the fourth quarter, we had to pull ourselves together and play the hockey in overtime that we know we’re capable of.

“It’s a grueling game in overtime; it requires a lot of fitness and mental decision making when you get tired, so we do a lot of preparation with overtime. They definitely were prepared for it, but unfortunately the game didn’t end up going our way.”

Biglin, O’Hagan and Kaitlyn Bowker led the Chippewas’ nine shots on goal with two apiece. The Cardinals finished with 16 shots on goal and led, 8-4, in penalty corners.

Katie Maxim went the distance in goal for the Chippewas and with a season-high 12 saves.

The Chippewas are scheduled to play host to nonleague opponent St. Francis on Sunday, Oct. 2 (noon) at Cristy Freese Field. The Red Flashes are 2-8 after a 3-2 win over Rider on Friday.