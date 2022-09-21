Field hockey explodes for six goals in a win at Skidmore
Hamilton College’s Lilly Truchon ’26 scored two goals and the Continentals cruised to a 6-1 non-conference win against the Skidmore College Thoroughbreds at Skidmore’s Wagner Park on Tuesday afternoon.
Season Update
Hamilton improved to 3-2 overall while the Thoroughbreds, who are members of the Liberty League, dropped to 4-2.
How It Happened
- Truchon put the Continentals on the board with 5:23 left in the first quarter.
- Hamilton went up 2-0 following a penalty corner with 2:07 remaining in the first half Hannah Dillon ’24 scored off a feed from Alana King ’24.
- Grace Chapis ’24 made it 3-0 following a penalty corner with 7:17 to go in the second quarter. This time Dillon did the distributing.
- Just 79 seconds later, Tracey Stafford ’23 found Becky Felker ’26 for another goal, and it was 4-0 in favor of the Continentals.
- Morgan Sickels tallied Skidmore’s lone goal 67 seconds after Felker’s score.
- After one of the Thoroughbreds was sent off for a green card with 1:08 left, Hamilton was awarded two more penalty corners. Truchon scored on one of those corners off an assist from Felker with eight seconds remaining for a 5-1 advantage for the Continentals.
- Becca Munoz ’25 completed the scoring with 3:13 to go in the fourth quarter. Victoria Bodnar stopped shots by Felker and Sammy Higgins ’26but Munoz finally put one past Bodnar with Felker picking up the assist.
Notes
- Truchon leads Hamilton with three goals.
- Felker registered her first four Collegiate points on a goal and two assists.
- Dillon posted a goal and an assist for the second time this season. She leads the team with three helpers and seven points.
- Chapis’ goal is her first this year and the second of her career with the Continentals.
- Munoz scored the first goal of her Hamilton career.
- King recorded her first assist this year and the fourth of her career.
- Stafford’s assist is her fourth in 38 games with the Continentals.
- Abby Griffin ’26 made three saves for Hamilton.
- Bodnar turned away seven shots.
- The Continentals held a 17-5 shot advantage and doubled up Skidmore in penalty corners, 10-5.
- Hamilton has won three of the last four meetings with the Thoroughbreds and has outscored Skidmore 15-2 in those three victories.
- The Continentals received votes in this week’s National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III Top 20 poll.
- Hamilton is 3-0 against Liberty League opponents.
Next Game
The Continentals host nationally ranked No. 3 Tufts University in NESCAC action on Saturday, Sept. 24 at noon for Fallcoming/Family Weekend.