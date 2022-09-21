Field hockey explodes for six goals in a win at Skidmore

Next Game: Tufts 9/24/2022 | Noon Sept. 24 (Sat) / Noon Tufts History

Hamilton College’s Lilly Truchon ’26 scored two goals and the Continentals cruised to a 6-1 non-conference win against the Skidmore College Thoroughbreds at Skidmore’s Wagner Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Season Update

Hamilton improved to 3-2 overall while the Thoroughbreds, who are members of the Liberty League, dropped to 4-2.

How It Happened

Truchon put the Continentals on the board with 5:23 left in the first quarter.

Hamilton went up 2-0 following a penalty corner with 2:07 remaining in the first half Hannah Dillon ’24 scored off a feed from Alana King ’24 .

scored off a feed from . Grace Chapis ’24 made it 3-0 following a penalty corner with 7:17 to go in the second quarter. This time Dillon did the distributing.

made it 3-0 following a penalty corner with 7:17 to go in the second quarter. This time Dillon did the distributing. Just 79 seconds later, Tracey Stafford ’23 found Becky Felker ’26 for another goal, and it was 4-0 in favor of the Continentals.

found for another goal, and it was 4-0 in favor of the Continentals. Morgan Sickels tallied Skidmore’s lone goal 67 seconds after Felker’s score.

After one of the Thoroughbreds was sent off for a green card with 1:08 left, Hamilton was awarded two more penalty corners. Truchon scored on one of those corners off an assist from Felker with eight seconds remaining for a 5-1 advantage for the Continentals.

Becca Munoz ’25 completed the scoring with 3:13 to go in the fourth quarter. Victoria Bodnar stopped shots by Felker and Sammy Higgins ’26but Munoz finally put one past Bodnar with Felker picking up the assist.

Notes

Truchon leads Hamilton with three goals.

Felker registered her first four Collegiate points on a goal and two assists.

Dillon posted a goal and an assist for the second time this season. She leads the team with three helpers and seven points.

Chapis’ goal is her first this year and the second of her career with the Continentals.

Munoz scored the first goal of her Hamilton career.

King recorded her first assist this year and the fourth of her career.

Stafford’s assist is her fourth in 38 games with the Continentals.

Abby Griffin ’26 made three saves for Hamilton.

made three saves for Hamilton. Bodnar turned away seven shots.

The Continentals held a 17-5 shot advantage and doubled up Skidmore in penalty corners, 10-5.

Hamilton has won three of the last four meetings with the Thoroughbreds and has outscored Skidmore 15-2 in those three victories.

The Continentals received votes in this week’s National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III Top 20 poll.

Hamilton is 3-0 against Liberty League opponents.

Next Game

The Continentals host nationally ranked No. 3 Tufts University in NESCAC action on Saturday, Sept. 24 at noon for Fallcoming/Family Weekend.