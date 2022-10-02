Field Goal Range: How to calculate Field Goal Distance?

In American football, a field goal is scored by kicking the ball through the uprights past the touchback area on each side of the 50-yard line (the two lines that mark each end zone). Field goals are awarded three points if they are made between these two lines and four points if they are made outside of these lines into an open area.

In a close football game, the field goal serves as a crucial and occasionally game-ending weapon as time runs out. As the Squad works its way down the field in an effort to put itself in the kicker’s range, the pressure grows.

Although hypothetical, field goal range is a comparable measurement. It refers to how far away from the goal a team thinks it can make a field goal and still have a possibility of success.

In 1974, the NFL moved the uprights from their previous location behind the end zone to the goal line (as one might anticipate from the name!). It is ten yards to the end zone. Because it must travel an additional distance through the end zone, a field goal that is kicked from the 20-yard line is actually referred to as a 30-yard field goal. A play starting at the 20-yard line cannot be converted into a 30-yard field goal by the other team.

Teams snap the ball backwards about seven yards before putting the ball up to be kicked in order to have enough time and room to kick the ball over a mass of Defenders Bent on blocking it. In order to determine the distance for a field goal, persons discussing football typically add these seven yards to the 10 yards from the end zone, giving them a total of 17 yards. So, from the 13-yard line, a 30-yard field goal must be made. When the play begins at the 20-yard line, the field goal kick is really made from 37 yards out.

Calculating Field Goal Distance

To determine the field goal distance, add 17 yards to the location of the ball.

The location of the ball is rather obvious, but you also need to account for the additional yards that the end zone and the placeholder offer. The long snapper positions up around seven yards behind the placeholder, while the end zone measures 10 yards from the goal line to the goal posts.

In addition to where the ball is placed on the field, this adds an additional 17 yards to the kick attempt. It would take 57 yards to attempt a field goal from the 40-yard line, which is about as far as most NFL Kickers can reasonably expect to compete. Range is also influenced by the kicker’s leg strength, temperature, altitude, wind, and other factors.