Field goal lifts Phillipsburg past TMP

PHILLIPSBURG – The Phillipsburg Panthers claimed ran their win streak to 13 straight over TMP as a field goal as time expired gave the Panthers a 10-7 win Friday night in Phillipsburg.

Friday night was a defensive Showdown between two teams looking for their first district win.

After each team punted on their opening possession, Phillipsburg got on the board after a punt returned to set them up at the TMP 42-yard line. They put together a six-play drive that was capped off with a six-yard Rad Rodriguez touchdown.

Trailing 7-0 TMP threatened twice in the first half. They drive inside the Panthers redzone twice but turned the ball over on Downs at the Panthers eight-yard line and after a Phillipsburg fumble the Monarchs fumbled the ball at the one-yard line.

The Panthers led 7-0 at halftime.

The Monarchs fumbled for a second time in the third quarter and Kade Harris threw an interception as the Monarchs streak of Quarters without an Offensive touchdown ran to 12 quarters.

TMP was finally able to get on the board in the fourth quarter with 2:41 to play. They used a five-play 39-yard drive that was capped off by an eight-yard Kade Harris touchdown. The Henry Speno extra point tied the game at seven.

But the 2:41 second proved to be too much time for the Phillipsburg Panthers as they marched down the field and as time expired sophomore kicker Jaden Boyle booted a 25-yard field goal lifting Phillipsburg to the 10-7 win.

After starting 3-0, TMP has lost three straight and the Monarchs are 0-2 in 2A district 8.

Phillipsburg moved to 2-4 and 1-2 in district play.

TMP will travel to Norton next week to take on the Bluejays.