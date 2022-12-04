Field goal caps comeback for Wagoner as Bulldogs stun undefeated Cushing, 24-21, for 4A title

By Buck Ringgold | Photos/Video by Michael Kinney

EDMOND – Wagoner appeared to be in danger of being overwhelmed by Cushing for the second time this season.

Unlike the two teams’ regular-season meeting, however, the Bulldogs fought back. They rallied from a 14-point second-quarter deficit, and took their first and only lead of Saturday night’s Class 4A Championship game on the final play.

Ethan Muehlenweg’s 36-yard field goal attempt easily went through the uprights, putting the capper on an Incredible finish for Wagoner, as the Bulldogs stunned previously undefeated Cushing, 24-21, at Chad Richison Stadium.

“This game was a reflection of our season,” Wagoner Coach Dale Condict said. “It wasn’t pretty, it was kind of ugly, and we kind of just found a way.”

The Bulldogs (11-3) Avenged a 42-0 loss to the Tigers on Oct. 7. Since that defeat, Wagoner went on a roll, ending the season with eight straight wins, with its defense helping lead the way.

During that winning stretch, the Bulldogs tossed three shutouts, including Poteau in last week’s semifinals. Saturday, they held Cushing’s high-flying offense scoreless in the second half and allowed just 25 yards over those final two quarters, as the Tigers finished with 229 total yards.

Wagoner claimed his sixth gold ball since 2011, all under the direction of Condict, and the Bulldogs won state for the second time in the past three seasons.

“It’s not where you’re at in the middle of the season, if our goal is to win state championships, which it is at Wagoner, we want to be at our very best at the end of the year,” Condict said.

Trailing 21-7, the Bulldogs got a touchdown with one second left before Halftime to get within seven points; then tied it at 21-all late in the third quarter.

With 5:09 left, the Bulldogs got possession at their own 34-yard line after stopping Wagoner on Downs a couple of yards shy of the first down marker. Wagoner held the ball the rest of the way, marching 16 plays, mainly on runs from sophomore quarterback Kale Charboneau.

Charboneau converted a keeper on fourth-and-1 for 2 yards to the Cushing 44; then went 4 yards on third-and-3 for a first down at the Cushing 33.

Following two straight incomplete passes, on a third down from the 33, Gabe Rodriguez took a sweep 18 yards to the 15 inside the closing minute.

Wagoner then got into position for the potential game-winning field goal, with Charboneau downing the ball in the middle of the field at the 19 with three seconds left.

That brought in Muehlenweg, a senior who had sat out all of last season. But he ended his Bulldog career on the highest of highs, leaving no doubt with his attempt.

“It’s great knowing that after not playing last season, I came back and to do it against (Cushing), it was huge,” Muehlenweg said. “It’s so big that we lost to them 42-0, and it shows how much you can grow in a season to come back and beat them in the state finals.”

It also validated the decision Condict and his staff made, that if the Bulldogs were able to advance inside the Tigers’ 25, to go ahead and try the field goal.

“If we could have said ‘we’ll play an overtime,’ we’ll do that,” Condict said. “We’re kind of playing back and forth, I said if we can get to about the 25, we can try a field goal. … Sure enough, (Muehlenweg) knocked it through.”

Charboneau completed 16-of-33 passes for 147 yards and two TDs, and also added 110 yards rushing on 26 carries and a TD.

His first passing TD was a 48-yard strike to Brayden Skeen on the opening play of the second quarter, tying the score at 7-all. Then with one second left, Charboneau threw a fade route in the corner of the end zone, with Witt Edwards coming down for the 6-yard catch to get the Bulldogs within seven, 21-14.

That capped a 12-play 72-yard drive, with the key play being a successful fourth-down conversion on a pass from Charboneau that deflected off a Wagoner player and into the hands of Skeen, keeping the drive alive.

Charboneau then finished off a 14-play 67-yard drive with a 3-yard keeper into the end zone with 1:29 left in the third. Logan Bloxom’s PAT evened it up, 21-all.

Rodriguez accounted for 88 yards of total offense, including 51 yards receiving on eight catches. Wagoner’s defense was led by junior linebacker Keyton Cole, who made 12 tackles, three unassisted. Sophomore linebacker Alex Shieldnight added seven tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss.

Cushing (13-1), seeking its first state title since 1961, broke a 7-all score on a 3-yard run from tailback Noah Jones with 8:09 left. Three minutes later, quarterback Blaze Berlowitz hooked up with his brother, Brody, for a 25-yard TD as Cushing built a 21-7 advantage, which as it turned out, didn’t hold up.

Blaze Berlowitz, a New Mexico State commit, was 17-of-25 passing for 162 yards and two TDs. His first TD went to Brady Matheson for 26 yards, giving the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 1:51 left in the opening quarter.

The Tigers’ top receiver, senior Camden Crooks, caught five passes for 53 yards. He was also in on 13 tackles on defense, including six Solo and one for loss. Senior defensive back GW Burget led all tacklers with 14 stops, three unassisted.