Field goal caps comeback for Wagoner as Bulldogs stun undefeated Cushing, 24-21, for 4A title

By Buck Ringgold | Photos/Video by Michael Kinney

EDMOND – Wagoner appeared to be in danger of being overwhelmed by Cushing for the second time this season.

Unlike the two teams’ regular-season meeting, however, the Bulldogs fought back. They rallied from a 14-point second-quarter deficit, and took their first and only lead of Saturday night’s Class 4A Championship game on the final play.

Ethan Muehlenweg’s 36-yard field goal attempt easily went through the uprights, putting the capper on an Incredible finish for Wagoner, as the Bulldogs stunned previously undefeated Cushing, 24-21, at Chad Richison Stadium.

