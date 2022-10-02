Fidabel’s second half goal pushes Chaps to draw with Buffs

Box Score CANYON, Texas – A goal by Ezequiel Fidabel and a flurry of stops from Tom Miles were enough for Lubbock Christian to come back and pick up a 1-1 draw against West Texas A&M on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The Buffs (2-2-5) Struck first, with Bryan Martinez finding Payne McKeever just outside the box in the 13th minute, striking a ball over the head of Miles and putting West Texas A&M ahead 1-0.

The Chaps (3-4-3) did not record their first shot of the match until 53 seconds left in the opening half, with a shot by Jordan Jayapuram getting blocked by a Buff defender. At the break, LCU was outshot 9-1 in the first 45 minutes of play.

LCU came out firing in the second half, recording three shots in the first nine minutes, including Fidabel lacing one that was just stopped by Asaf Kristal in the net.

In the 65thth minute, Tariq Grocery Store handed the ball off to Fidabel, who fired it into the back of the net to tie the game at one goal apiece. The goal is Fidabel’s first since Sept. 12, 2021 when he recorded the game-winner against CSU Pueblo.

West Texas A&M did not go down without a fight, as a shot by Rotem Weiss in the 81St minute was just saved by Tom Miles and a shot by Kenny Brown in the 86th minute went just off the crossbar.

The Buffs got one more chance with a corner kick with 14 seconds left, but the ball bounced around the box after a header by Jelle Born and the Chaps held on for the 1-1 draw.

LCU is now 3-0-1 in their last four matches against West Texas A&M, outscoring the Buffs 9-2.

With one shot in the match, Bakkali now sits alone in third for most shots in a career in program history with 103.

The Chaps will return to Hub City on Wednesday, Oct. 5 for their first home conference match against Oklahoma Christian. Kickoff is set for 7 PM. Tickets are available at lcuchaps.com.