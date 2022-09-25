Fiber arts festival to highlight art for two months

SEQUIM — The 17th-annual North Olympic Fiber Arts Festival will offer several events to celebrate the craft in October and November.

The exhibit, which comes with the theme “Interlaced Lore — Adventure, Fellowship, & Perseverance,” will be Featured at Sequim Museum & Arts, 544 N. Sequim Ave., from Saturday, Oct. 1 Thu Nov. 26.

Community members can view this free exhibit from 11 am to 4 pm Wednesday through Saturday. All ages are welcome.

The artists will be on hand to meet the public at an opening reception between 11 am and 1 pm Sunday, Oct. 2, at the museum.

During the First Friday Art Walk Sequim, 5 pm to 8 pm Oct. 7, visitors can watch fiber artists demonstrate how they create their detailed artwork, and try out fiber methods themselves, too.

Participating artists will also host a Fiber Arts Market during the Nov. 4 First Friday Art Walk from 5 pm to 8 pm, and a Small Business Saturday sale from 11 am to 3 pm Nov. 26.

“The North Olympic Fiber Arts Festival is an opportunity to experience positive inclusion, creative expression, encouraged education, the economic enterprise of art, and fostering fiber arts,” said Renne Emiko Brock, director of the festival.

“This fiber arts exhibition embraces fantastical and very true stories of endurance and friendship through heroic efforts, tests and trials, collaborations, and leading by example,” she said.

“Gather fabric stashes, skeins of yarn, courageous companions, and wise Mentors to prepare for this Everlasting journey of fiber art. What legends of dedication, commitment to bound connections, intertwined myths, and persistence weave stories within your art?”

In addition to Brock, exhibiting artists include Lora Armstrong, Libby Ballard, Lynn Baritelle, Holly Bliss, Donna Lee Dowdney, Liisa Fagerlund, Susanne Foster, Jennifer Harris, Estelle Jackson, Lee E. Johnson, Susan Kroll, Robin Nelson, Jennifer O’ Brien, Betty Oppenheimer, Pauline Schultz, Peggy St. George, Marla Varner, Chandra Wu, and Jean Wyatt.

Find more details at FiberArts Festival.org and facebook.com/northolympicfiberartsfestival.



