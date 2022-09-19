FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022: Australian Opals unveil Indigenous jerseys

The Australian Opals Unveiled a specially designed Indigenous jersey to be worn at the FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup which tips off in Sydney on Thursday.

The Squad was presented with their uniforms on Monday by Budjiti/Murrawari Elder Bruce Shillingsworth, who blessed the players at a ceremony held at Cathy Freeman Park.

“It resonated with all of us that being here today is about connecting to the community and being respectful of the land upon which we are playing,” head Coach Sandy Brondello said.

“We are all honored to be playing basketball for our country and playing in an Indigenous designed green home uniform will be something special.”

The special design was brought to life by Indigenous artist Daniel O’Shane, who has a strong connection to the Opals with his partner’s mother Jenny Evans (Reisener) one of the first Indigenous women to ever play for the Opals.

The Indigenous jerseys will be available for purchase at Rebel Sport, Throwback and the Basketball Australia store from Tuesday.

Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 fixtures and schedule

Australia’s fixtures for the group stage are as follows. All games will be broadcast on ESPN in Australia.

Game Opponent Date Time (AEST) Venue 1 France Thu 22 Sept 8:30 p.m Sydney Superdome 2 Wormwood Fri Sep 23 8:30 p.m Sydney Superdome 3 Serbia Sun 25 Sep 6:00 p.m Sydney Superdome 4 Canada Mon 26 Sep 8:30 p.m Sydney Superdome 5 Japan Support 27 Sep 8:30 p.m Sydney Superdome

The full game schedule for the tournament can be found here.