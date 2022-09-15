FHSAA unveils first volleyball rankings, winter sports districts

Jensen Beach volleyball received the No. 3 ranking in the state for the FHSAA’s first edition of their state rankings released on Tuesday.

The Falcons, currently 16-0 after defeating South Fork in four sets on Tuesday, are No. 1 in 5A and are only behind Westminster Christian and Santa Fe in the overall rankings.

Fort Pierce Central is ranked No. 17 overall and No. 7 in 7A as the Cobras are 12-4 on the season.

South Fork is ranked No. 36 overall and are No. 6 in 6A as the Bulldogs are currently 8-5 on the season.

Vero Beach is the only other area team inside the state’s top 100 sitting at No. 83 and are 22nd in 7A with a 5-6 record.

Recent:Vero Beach jumps to the top spot for TCPalm’s Week 3’s football power rankings

Coverage:High school sports scores on the Treasure Coast for Sept. 12-17

Free:Check out our high school football recruiting newsletter!

Jensen Beach High School hosts the East Coast Challenge volleyball competition on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2022 at Jensen Beach High School.

Volleyball area rankings

3. Jensen Beach, 16-0 (No. 1, 5A)

17. Fort Pierce Central, 12-4 (No. 6, 7A)

36. South Fork, 8-5 (No. 7, 6A)

83. Vero Beach, 5-6 (No. 22, 7A)

138. Treasure Coast, 7-4

197. Lincoln Park Academy, 4-4

212. Centennial, 5-3

246. Martin County, 6-5

324. St. Edward’s, 5-3

356. Sebastian River, 3-4

443. Port St. Lucie, 2-5

462. John Carroll Catholic, 1-7

487. Morningside Academy, 2-6

543. Pine School, 1-5

551. Master’s Academy, 2-5

572. Fort Pierce Westwood, 0-5

New district realignments set for winter sport season

The FHSAA released the district assignments for the 2022-23 winter high school sports season Tuesday for basketball, soccer, wrestling and girls weightlifting.

Here are the breakdowns for the Treasure Coast in their respective sports.

Boys and Girls Basketball

District 7-7A

Centennial, Fort Pierce Central, Vero Beach, Treasure Coast, Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens,

District 8-6A

Martin County, Port St. Lucie, Sebastian River, South Fork, Viera, Heritage, Melbourne

District 13-5A

Fort Pierce Westwood, Okeechobee, Satellite, Bayside, Eau Gallie, Merritt Island, Rockledge

District 14-5A

Jensen Beach, Suncoast, Stranahan, Northeast, Hollywood Hills, Boynton Beach, American Heritage (Plantation)

District 8-4A

Lincoln Park Academy, Cocoa, Titusville, Space Coast, Atlantic, Astronaut

District 8-3A

John Carroll Catholic, Somerset College Prep, Benjamin, Inlet Grove, Cardinal Newman, King’s Academy, Oxbridge Academy

District 13-2A

Boys: St. Edward’s, Master’s Academy, Morningside Academy, Florida Prep, Merritt Island Christian, Pineapple Cove

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button