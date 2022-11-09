FHSAA opens options for football playoff rescheduling

The FHSAA has announced high school football playoff games can be rescheduled to Monday as programs prepare for the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole on Wednesday and Thursday.

The move revises a statement from the FHSAA on Tuesday which said opening round high school football playoff games could be rescheduled for Thursday-Saturday, but did not give clearance to Monday as an option.

In the updated statement, FHSAA stated it’s “committed first and foremost to ensuring that student athletes remain safe during this time,” understanding that districts in South Florida have canceled all operations, including athletic practices and contests.

The organization requested teams “please keep in mind” that Monday games should “only be played, if necessary, based upon potential impact from the storm, district policies regarding loss of practice time, etc.”

Winners of games rescheduled for Monday, Nov. 14, will have second round matchups automatically rescheduled for the following Saturday, Nov. 19, to provide one more day of rest and practice for continuing teams.

Should both teams agree in writing, games could still be played this Friday.

Benjamin, Cardinal Newman and Pahokee are not set to take the field until next region semifinals next Friday, Nov. 18.

The postseason’s official kickoff hangs in the balance for 11 remaining Palm Beach County programs: Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Dwyer, Inlet Grove, Jupiter, King’s, Palm Beach Central, Palm Beach Gardens, Saint Andrew’s, Santaluces and Wellington.

Rescheduled games

Plantation (7-3) at Atlantic (7-3) – Monday, 6:30 p.m