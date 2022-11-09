FGCU Women’s Soccer ready for the challenge in the NCAA Tournament

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The FGCU Women’s Soccer team packed their bags and hit the road today for their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017. The Eagles boarded their bus with smiles on their faces, all sharing a common feeling — excitement.

FGCU will play Florida State in the first round of the tournament. The Seminoles are the number-one seed and the reigning national champions.

“If you’re going to go big, why not go real big?” FGCU Head Coach Jim Blankenship said. “You’re playing the best team in the country. They are the best in the country for a reason. They’re the number one seed for a reason. But we’re playing.”

That last note being the most important. The Eagles know they are going up against one of the best teams in the country, but they are going into the Matchup with a ‘why not us’ mentality.

“Playoff soccer is a whole different ball game,” defender Margaret Berry said. “Anything can happen. It’s a challenge we are ready for. If anyone can do it, it’s this group of girls.”

“Coming in as the underdogs, people don’t expect this from us,” Katie Sullivan added. “I have complete faith in us that we’re giving it our all. Nothing to lose.”

FGCU played Florida State earlier this season. The teams were tied at zero going into halftime. It wasn’t until the second half that the Seminoles pulled away and won 5-0. However, that experience is something the Eagles will rely on going into Friday’s postseason matchup.

No matter the results in the NCAA Tournament, the FGCU players are happy with this season’s results. The Eagles won the ASUN Tournament, a goal they’ve had since enrolling in the university.

“It was just completely euphoric because that is what I came here to do — to win an ASUN Championship and go to the NCAA tournament,” Sullivan said.

Both of those boxes have now been checked.

FGCU plays Florida State on Friday, November 11, at 5 pm