FGCU Women’s basketball to face Stanford in 2022 Rainbow Wahine Showdown

Twelve days in Hawaii sounds more like a dream vacation than a college basketball road trip.

The members of the FGCU basketball team will get to experience both during the next two weeks when they participate in a pair of tournaments in Honolulu: this weekend’s Bank of Hawaii Classic and the Rainbow Wahine Showdown, which begins the day after Thanksgiving.

The Eagles, off to a 2-0 start for the second consecutive season, will play a total of five games in the Aloha State, including two against host Hawaii.

It’s the program’s fourth trip to Hawaii and third appearance in the Rainbow Wahine Showdown, where FGCU went 2-1 in both 2011 and 2018.

“Usually when you go to Hawaii you may go for four or five days and three of those are game days so you don’t get to do much other than to go to the gym,” Eagles Coach Karl Smesko said. “This gives us an opportunity to get five games in 12 days and also have some days where our players will get to see a little bit of Hawaii.”

While FGCU was considering whether it would accept an invitation to the Showdown, it learned that the Bank of Hawaii Classic was scrambling to find another entrant. Because the Eagles were also struggling to find games during that week, they opted to play in both events.

“It ended up working out really well for both of us,” Smesko said.

FGCU will play two games in the Classic, opening Friday against host Hawaii. The Rainbow Wahine are 0-2 but are the Defending Big West Conference Champions and the favorite to win the league crown again this season. The Eagles are 2-0 all-time against Hawaii.

FGCU’s biggest on-court challenge will come in the opening game of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown when it faces No. 2 ranked Stanford, a Final Four team last season and the national Champions in 2021. The Cardinal did lose three starters from last year’s team but do return their top two scorers and rebounders in 6-foot-4 junior forward Cameron Brink and 6-foot -1 senior guard Haley Jones, who was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player during the team’s 2021 title run. Stanford also added the nation’s No. 1 Recruit in 6-foot-7 forward Lauren Betts.

“That’s something we’re excited for,” said Smesko of FGCU’s second matchup with the Cardinal at the Rainbow Wahine Showdown. In 2018, Stanford defeated the Eagles 88-65. “By the time we face them, they could be No. 1 in the nation.”

FGCU, which lost eight players from last year’s ASUN Championship squad, has experienced little difficulty integrating three new starters into its lineup. Redshirt junior guard Alzya Winston, a transfer from Mississippi State, is off to a fast start, averaging a team-leading 20.5 points per game while shooting 56% from the field and being named the ASUN’s Newcomer of the Week.

The pairing of Winston alongside Tishara ‘TK’ Morehouse, who was named to the John R. Wooden Award Top 50 Watch List earlier this week, figures to give the Eagles’ opponents fits all season.

“TK and Alyza are both explosive players that are just really hard to stay in front of,” Smesko said. “They’ve both played great so far this year.”

Bank of Hawaii Classic

Friday

FGCU at Hawaii, 8:30 p.m

Sunday

FGCU vs. San Diego, 5:30 p.m

Rainbow Wahine Showdown

Friday, Nov. 25

FGCU vs. Stanford, 6 p.m

Saturday, Nov. 26

FGCU at Hawaii, 8:30 p.m

Sunday, Nov. 27

FGCU vs. Grambling State, 6 p.m

