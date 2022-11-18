FGCU Women’s basketball to face Stanford in 2022 Rainbow Wahine Showdown

Twelve days in Hawaii sounds more like a dream vacation than a college basketball road trip.

The members of the FGCU basketball team will get to experience both during the next two weeks when they participate in a pair of tournaments in Honolulu: this weekend’s Bank of Hawaii Classic and the Rainbow Wahine Showdown, which begins the day after Thanksgiving.

The Eagles, off to a 2-0 start for the second consecutive season, will play a total of five games in the Aloha State, including two against host Hawaii.

It’s the program’s fourth trip to Hawaii and third appearance in the Rainbow Wahine Showdown, where FGCU went 2-1 in both 2011 and 2018.

First game:FGCU Women’s basketball opens up 2022-23 regular season with 81-62 win over Old Dominion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button