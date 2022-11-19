FGCU Women’s Basketball Moves to No. 25 in Coaches Poll, Tops Mid-Major Rankings

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU Women’s basketball team, now off to a 3-0 start, picked up five more votes in the Coaches Poll, moving into the No. 25 spots in the second week of the 2022-23 season. The Eagles, selected to repeat as ASUN Champions by both the coaches and the media, now sit atop the Collegeinsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 poll.

FGCU head Women’s basketball Coach Karl Smesko has led his teams to national rankings for the fourth straight year and six years overall (2014-15, 2017-18, 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22 & 2022-23).

The Eagles finished a program-best-ever No. 20 in 2021-22 and have four Top-25 finishes in the past five seasons. Furthermore, only the Green & Blue and defending national champion South Carolina have won at least 30 games in five of the last eight campaigns.

In 2014-15, the Eagles spent the final five weeks in the AP Poll, rising as high as No. 20 in the last three. FGCU rose as high as No. 21 in the final four Coaches Polls. In 2017-18, the team was ranked twice in the Coaches Poll – Feb. 1 and April 2, the final poll of the season. In 2019-20, the Green & Blue rose as high as No. 22 in the Coaches Poll in February 2020 en route to making program history with a single-season record 10 total Appearances in the Coaches Poll, including eight straight to conclude the season.

FGCU finished ranked in both polls in 2020-21, at No. 24th in the AP Poll and 25th in the Coaches Poll, holding spots in both at season’s end for the first time since 2014-15.

INDIVIDUAL TICKETS, MINI PLANS AVAILABLE

Tickets for the 2022-23 FGCU Basketball season are on sale now and can be purchased by going online to www.FGCUTickets.com or calling 866-FGCU-TIX. Group tickets can also be purchased for 10 or more people — making a memorable evening for families, businesses, or other organizations.

EAGLE CAMPAIGN

IT TAKES A TEAM to achieve our newest goal – a $10 million campaign to address student-athlete needs in continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition, and strength and conditioning as well as departmental needs in facility expansion and improvement as well as mentoring and leadership training for coaches and staff. The name embodies our mission and the purpose of the EAGLE Campaign – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence. Join Our Team and pledge your gift today to help the Eagles of tomorrow!

COACH SMESKO

FGCU head Coach Karl Smesko maintains a record of 613-128 (.827) overall in his career, the third-highest winning percentage among active Division I coaches behind only UConn’s Geno Auriemma and LSU’s Kim Mulkey. He has also led the Eagles to a 232-18 (.928) mark in ASUN regular-season play and a 30-2 (.938) record in ASUN tournament play. Over the previous 10 seasons, he has guided FGCU to a 153-5 (.968) record in conference play with six undefeated seasons. The 12-time ASUN Coach of the Year has led the program to 12-straight 25-win seasons and 18 consecutive 20-win campaigns, including 30-plus wins in five of the last eight years. On top of all that, the Eagles are 552-101 (.845) all-time since Smesko started the program in the 2002-03 season, and the Green & Blue’s .845 all-time winning percentage is the best in NCAA Division I Women’s basketball history.

#FEEDFGCU

FGCU Athletics sponsors events in November and April to benefit the FGCU Campus Food Pantry (https://www.fgcu.edu/adminservices/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org), FGCU Athletics’ Charities of choice . For more information, including how to make a contribution, please visit https://www.fgcu.edu/adminservices/foodpantry and use the hashtag #FeedFGCU to help raise awareness.

ABOUT FGCU

FGCU teams have combined to win an Incredible 93 conference regular season and tournament titles in just 15-plus seasons at the Division I level. Additionally, in just 11-plus seasons of DI postseason eligibility, the Eagles have had a combined 46 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. In 2022, the men’s golf team became the first program to earn an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament. Eight FGCU programs have earned a top-25 national ranking in their respective sport – including Women’s basketball (No. 20, 2021-22), beach volleyball (No. 20, 2022) and both men’s soccer (2018, 2019) and Women’s soccer (2018) as four of the most recent. In 2016-17, the Green & Blue posted a department-best sixth-place finish in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and top-100 showing nationally, ahead of several Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018-19, the Eagles had an ASUN and state of Florida best seven teams earn the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their Academic Progress Rate in their sport. FGCU also collectively earned a record 3.50 GPA in the Classroom in the fall 2020 semester and has outperformed the general university undergraduate population for 26 consecutive semesters. The past six semesters (Fall 2019 – Spring 2022) saw another milestone reached as all 15 programs achieved a 3.0-or-higher cumulative team GPA. The Eagles also served an all-time high 7,200 Volunteer hours in 2017 – being recognized as one of two runners-up for the Inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl.

—FGCUATHLETICS.COM—