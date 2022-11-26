FGCU Women’s basketball loses first game of the season to No. 2 Stanford

It’s no longer a surprise that the FGCU Women’s basketball team can Hang with Power 5 schools and win their fair share of those matchups.

For more than a half Friday that scenario played out as the Eagles battled No. 2 Stanford at the 2022 Rainbow Wahine Showdown. In the end, the Cardinal proved to be too big, owning the boards and the paint for a 93-69 win.

FGCU, which entered the game ranked 26th as the top team receiving votes in the USA TODAY Sports Women’s basketball coaches poll, suffered its first loss of the season (4-1) while the Cardinal improved to 6-1.

