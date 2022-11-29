FGCU volleyball ready for third NCAA Tournament appearance

ESTERO, Fla. — For the second straight season and third time overall, the FGCU volleyball team will be taking part in the NCAA tournament this week — and they won’t be Backing down from the big stage.

After ending their season as back-to-back ASUN Conference tournament Champions with a 3-0 sweep of Liberty earlier this month, the FGCU Volleyball team automatically punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament.

On Sunday night, the Eagles learned their post-season destination during the NCAA selection show.

“Seeing our name on the screen, you know, that is the best feeling in the world,” FGCU Fifth Year Libero Dana Axner said.

They won’t have to stretch their wings too far this year as they head up I-75 to Gainesville to take on six-seed Iowa State, a much easier trip compared to the Trek to Wisconsin for the tournament last year.

“I am so excited to play. You know, this is my last go around. I just want to do what I can and have some fun and just enjoy it,” Axner said.

This postseason run couldn’t have come at a better time for the team as they continue to improve each game.

They’ve only lost one set all of November and dominated the ASUN tournament as the number two overall seed.

“I feel like the whole season we have kind of just continued to get better, which is all that you can really hope for in a year,” FGCU Fifth Year Setter Chelsey Lockey said.

But now is the time to find that next gear.

“I am pleased with the execution and I do think there is another level and I think to be quite honest, we are going to have to play at another level if we want to continue to win,” FGCU Volleyball head Coach Matt Botsford said.

Lucky for Coach Botsford, this team lives for these opportunities.

“I think embracing the big moments for sure, it’s something that we are used to,” Axner said.

“As a competitor, that is what you live for is the big games and you want to be in those situations,” Lockey said.

They’ve been there and done that before with a first-round win a year ago over Big 12 opponent Texas Tech.

“It gives us some confidence just knowing that we can go into the tournament and we can win,” Lockey said.

So the question is, why bet against the Eagles this time around?

“These girls know that there is going to be a team here that is going to be playing the second weekend of the NCAA tournament at some point. The question is who and my question to them is, why not this group? They deserve it just as much as anyone else. There are eight girls that are going to be playing for the last time with an FGCU Eagle on their uniform so I would really love for it to be them,” Coach Botsford said.

The Eagles take the court in Gainesville against six-seed Iowa State Friday at 4:30 ET on the SEC Network+. If they win, they will play either the hosts and three-seed Florida or Florida A&M Saturday at 7:00 ET.