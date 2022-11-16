FGCU Volleyball looking to defend title in ASUN Tournament

ESTERO, Fla. – The FGCU Volleyball team has a long history of winning in the postseason.

The Eagles have made the ASUN Championship game six years in a row and the ASUN Tournament beginning on Thursday, FGCU is looking to continue that streak.

The Eagles won the tournament last year, bringing home the conference trophy for the second time in program history. However, it may be a little more difficult to do the same this time around.

“This is the Deepest tournament there’s been since I’ve been here,” head Coach Matt Botsford said.

FGCU enters the tournament as the two seed after going 23-6 overall and 13-3 in conference play this year. The Eagles finished strong with seven straight wins to end the regular season slate.

“Coming out number two isn’t what I had hoped for,” fifth-year setter Chelsey Lockey said. “Obviously you want to be number one.”

Despite not holding on to the top seed, the Eagles have something that a lot of other teams in the conference don’t have — experience, and a lot of it.

“Just having that experience and having eight Seniors as well, shows that our team has a lot of depth and experience,” Lockey said.

FGCU’s eight Seniors have all been to the ASUN Championship match every year they’ve been on campus.

“So they know what it takes,” Botsford said. “It doesn’t guarantee that you’re going to do it again.”

In order to hoist the ASUN Trophy yet again, the Eagles will have to play like they have all season long.

“If we just play to FGCU’s standards we’ll be in a really good position,” Botsford said.

FGCU has already seen the mountaintop. Now, they want to see it again.

“It would just mean everything to go out with another win,” fifth-year libero Dana Axner said.

FGCU plays North Florida in the first round of the ASUN Tournament on Thursday at 11 am