FGCU men’s basketball wins Pat Chambers’ home opener over Ave Maria

FGCU men’s basketball head Coach Pat Chambers emphatically made his debut at Alico Arena on Sunday night with a 105-61 win over Ave Maria.

“It’s been a long week,” said Chambers, whose team went 1-1 on its season-opening road trip. “I feel like we took major steps last week in California. You come back here, with a home crowd, and I’m just really excited to see what these guys try to do on the defensive side of things.”

The Eagles’ new defensive identity was on full display with constant communication, well-timed switches, strong weak-side help, and consistent on-ball pressure.

FGCU (2-1) held Ave Maria, an NAIA program, to 21-of-60 shooting while seven different Eagles combined for 13 steals. Chambers’ calling card since his arrival has been ‘attitude’, and says it plays into how his teams play defense.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button