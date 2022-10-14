Fewer than 1 in 10 Aussie books published by people of colour

People of color are dramatically under-represented in the ranks of published authors in Australia, according to a new report from Victoria University.

But the first ever First Nations and People of Color Count found that the percentage of Indigenous authors published almost precisely corresponded to the 3.2 per cent of the population who identified as Indigenous in the 2021 census.

The report examined the cultural identity of the writers of 1,531 books that were published in 2018. These included novels, non-fiction, poetry, young-adult and picture books. While 3 per cent of the authors were Indigenous, only 7 per cent of the books were written by people of colour. According to recent statistics, about one in four Australians are from non-European backgrounds.

Natalie Kon-yu says the number of people of color authors published is small, but improving. Credit:Justin McManus

The lead researcher, Natalie Kon-yu, a senior lecturer in creative writing and literary studies at the university, said the number of people of color with published works was “really small”. The report defined people of color “as pretty much non-European background [which is also the] OECD definition”.