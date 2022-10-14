Fewer than 1 in 10 Aussie books published by people of colour
People of color are dramatically under-represented in the ranks of published authors in Australia, according to a new report from Victoria University.
But the first ever First Nations and People of Color Count found that the percentage of Indigenous authors published almost precisely corresponded to the 3.2 per cent of the population who identified as Indigenous in the 2021 census.
The report examined the cultural identity of the writers of 1,531 books that were published in 2018. These included novels, non-fiction, poetry, young-adult and picture books. While 3 per cent of the authors were Indigenous, only 7 per cent of the books were written by people of colour. According to recent statistics, about one in four Australians are from non-European backgrounds.
The lead researcher, Natalie Kon-yu, a senior lecturer in creative writing and literary studies at the university, said the number of people of color with published works was “really small”. The report defined people of color “as pretty much non-European background [which is also the] OECD definition”.
“The problem is a broader one, about how Australia sees itself, who it still sees as belonging unproblematically to the idea of Australia.”
Kon-yu said not everyone in Australia was able to tell their story, and the report confirmed an imbalance that had long been suspected.
“Indigenous culture is the first culture of this Nation and we think their stories should be better represented in the industry. But how much of our national literature comes from that population?”
She said the number of books published in Australia in 2018 was close to 5,000, but certain categories such as cookbooks and others had been excluded.