Festival of Trees Offers Dose of Holiday Cheer at Stifel Fine Arts Center | News, Sports, Jobs

The beauty of Christmas trees is now on display at the Stifel Fine Arts Center in Wheeling.

Oglebay Institute’s annual Festival of Trees is open, and continues through Dec. 4. The trees may be viewed from 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday, and 10 am to 4 pm Saturday and Sunday.

The Holiday Art Show and Sale also has begun, and happens each day at the Stifel Fine Arts Center through Dec. 22.

Admission is free to the public for both the Festival of Trees and the Holiday Art Show and Sale, although some private events happening during the festival may have a charge. Proceeds benefit Oglebay Institute’s arts, nature and history programs throughout the Upper Ohio Valley.

A total of 20 decorated trees and other holiday items are being auctioned off to benefit Oglebay Institute. The organization’s goal is to raise $18,000 this year, said Danielle McCracken, president of Oglebay Institute.

She added the money enables Oglebay Institute to take its programs who might not be able to travel to Oglebay Park or the Schraeder Fine Arts Center.

“A key part of what we do is to make sure our programs are accessible,” McCracken said. “We don’t want a lack of money or transportation to be a factor.”

Oglebay Institute takes its Outreach programs into Ohio County Schools and such places as the Augusta Levy Learning Center and the House of the Carpenter, she continued.

Mary Fahey of Wheeling added that she was fortunate to grow up in the shadows of Oglebay Park and was always able to partake in its amenities. This inspired her as an adult to want to give back to the park.

Fahey has been decorating trees for the event since 1999. This year, she was assisted by her mother, Dorothy Satterfield, in doing one of the larger trees in the collection. Their tree was sponsored by the Wheeling Rotary.

“I love to do it, and it’s a great cause,” Fahey said. “I’ve always supported Oglebay.”

The scaffolding that enveloped the Stifel Fine Arts Center in recent years is now gone, as a major restoration project on the building is now complete, McCracken said.

She noted the work involved an entire replacement of the roof and front columns, and $1.3 million was raised for the restoration.

Now Oglebay Institute is moving on to its next priority, which is the Restoration of Towngate Theatre. Fundraising has begun for that project, which is estimated to cost $400,000, according to McCracken.