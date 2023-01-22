Festival Of The Arts Committee Shows Process Of Selecting Cuisine

Preparations are underway months in advance of the annual Festival of the Arts.

While the festival is a community celebration of the visual and performing arts, the food is also a main attraction.

In fact, one of 30 Volunteer committees is dedicated solely to choosing Delicious treats.

“Food jury is the best part of the festival it is four days long. Every single food vendor that has applied for the food festival comes and brings their entire offering. We get to talk to them about their business what they are doing. How their year has been what kind of food they offer. Why they have their restaurant or food truck or anything like that,” said Vivian Newton, Festival of the Arts Food Committee.

Being on a food jury may sound like a good time, but with 50 vendors to choose from and less than half that many Booth spaces, how do you decide which make the cut?

“Of course it has to be tasty and it has to be beautiful. We want those kind of instagramable foods. When someone is walking by with a plate of food you want them to say oh my gosh where did you get that it looks so Delicious , Newton said.

The annual Festival of the Arts is the Art Council of OKC’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Every vendor is paired with a local nonprofit that supports local arts.

This year’s event will be held April 25th through the 30th at Bicentennial Park.