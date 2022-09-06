Ferreira, Mihailovic, Sargent & Musah: US soccer attackers offer Berhalter World Cup options

The World Cup’s timing surely had some impact on the prominent USMNT comings and goings in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Ricardo Pepi escaped his painful start to life in Augsburg, for the time being at least, via a season-long loan move to Groningen in the Netherlands. There he should be able to earn regular playing time and hopefully, from his perspective, get back to scoring again regularly. As rough as his first few months in the Bundesliga were, Pepi is still young, and like most strikers, lives and dies by goals, something he has a much better shot at racking up in the open attacking surroundings of the Eredivisie.

Sergino Dest moved from FC Barcelona, ​​where Xavi Hernandez had made clear he was Surplus to requirements, to AC Milan, a pretty good Landing spot, all things considered.

He watched the Rossoneri’s Derby della Madonnina win over Inter from the bench and his Outlook for minutes is hazy considering the quality players who are established ahead of him on the depth chart. But it’s a better situation than FCB, and we suspect Dest will be right in the thick of Berhalter’s Qatar plans no matter what – he’s just so uniquely, saucily skilled among the US player pool.

And John Brooks waited and got a good thing. After the German-American went without a club for weeks following his Wolfsburg exit, with some Rumors even suggesting he was set to retire, he Landed at Benfica in the window’s final hours, where he’ll be in the mix for a UEFA Champions League club.

It sure looks to us like the writing is on the wall regarding his prospects for a last-minute return to the USMNT fold – that writing being a large, blood-red ‘no’ – but if you take Berhalter at his word, then Brooks might just have a sliver of a chance for a second World Cup.