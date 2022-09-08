Ferran Torres regained confidence with his first goal since April

Ferran Torres went back to put his name in the marker of the FC Barcelona in front of Viktoria Plzen. The Attacker went in in the second half as a spare of Ansu Fati and immediately caused an impact on the terrain of the gamedelivering an assistance and sealing the ‘manita’ of the Barcelona in his return to the maximum tournament to the level of Clubs in Europe.

The one of Foios has seen his reduced his opportunities owing to the good moment that crosses Ousmane Dembélé and Raphinha, contesting only 99′ minutes in the four parties that go of League. However, Xavi Hernández wanted to do several Rotations in the team to give him rest to which are usual headlines, by what did to go in to the dorsal ’11’ during the complement.

Ferran contested the last half hour of the party and it only took him 5′ to beat the goal of the Czech group. To the 67′ received a pass to the gap of Jordi Alba and, after going down it of breast in the edge of the Rival area, left served a pass that Robert Lewandowski would commission to send at the end of the network to mark his first ‘hat-trick’ with the elastic culé.

Added to this, to the 70′ achieved desmarcarse velozmente of the central defender so that Dembélé sent him a pass floated that would define of left-handed without leaving it fall, what would go down the curtain of the meeting and would sentence the first goal of the Barça in this edition of the Champions League. Said so much went his first goal from the month of April, when it annotated the (1-1) in the gone of quarter-finals of the Europe League in front of the Eintracht Frankfurt.

It will continue in Barcelona

Although several media have linked to the Valencian with some Clubs of the Premier, the truth is that his wish goes through to continue under the orders of Xavi. Although it is not a secret that would like him to have more minutes of game, also understands that it has to win the place in front of two of the best extremes of the worldin addition to that considers that the Barça is the correct place to grow like a professional.