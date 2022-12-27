Fentrell Cypress Tops best available players after Christmas

Coming out of the Christmas holiday, college football’s 10 best available players in the transfer Portal shifted considerably with several high-end transfers making their announcements in recent days. Chris Hummer has stayed on top of Portal scoop throughout December and, heading into the early signing period last week, provided the latest intel on quarterback options and where they were going.

Travis Hunter, the top-ranked transfer this cycle, announced his decision to move from Jackson State to Colorado quickly last week. Hunter was a difference-maker for the Tigers this season and started on both sides of the football late in the year as the 2022 cycle’s top-ranked signee for Deion Sanders, who’s now coaching the Buffaloes.

Players who enter the Portal are allowed to return to school. During last year’s cycle, reportedly 30% of players who entered the Portal found new homes.

As of Tuesday, here are the 10 highest-rated players on the market according to us 247Sports Transfer Portal rankings and the latest is their possible landing spots.