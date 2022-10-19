Fennville, Holland Christian, Black River advance

HOLLAND – The Black River, Fennville and Holland Christian boys soccer teams all advanced to district Finals with semifinal wins on Tuesday.

In Division 1, West Ottawa lost 3-0 to Muskegon Mona Shores.

Holland Christian and Fennville will face each other in Thursday’s Division 3 district final at 6 pm at South Haven.

Meanwhile, Black River will play at Bloomingdale in a Division 4 final.

Here is a look at the semifinals:

Holland Christian 5, Allegan 0

The Maroons earned the shutout at home.

Lucas Freriks scored three goals to lead the Maroons. Kyle Cannon had a goal and an assist. Caden Petroelje also scored and Michael Pierce had two assists.

Daniel Morgan earned the shutout in goal.

