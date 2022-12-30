Female Pros Upping The Fashion Stakes

Golf fashion has developed at a steady pace over the last decade or so, it’s a competitive market and there is no sign of it slowing down.

Nowadays, many of the current crop of female pros like USA’s Nelly and Jessica Korda and Lexi Thompson and Sweden’s Madeline Sagstrom look more like supermodels than sportswomen and have added a much-needed touch of glamor to the game. Also, the influx of Asian players on the LPGA Tour has brightened up the fairways as they often express their love of color and glitz through their outfits.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, tour players want to look good and they create their own style for others to admire. For example, Nelly Korda Wears J Lindeberg superbly well, she always looks clean-cut and elegant; former AIG Women’s Open Champion Anna Nordqvist is renowned for wearing collarless tops, which might still be frowned upon at some golf clubs; Lexi Thompson usually keeps it simple in PUMA, wearing a plain white or dark colored skirt, teamed with a sleeveless polo shirt, while come rain or shine, Minjee Lee is a big fan of a long-sleeve base layer.

Minjee Lee often wears a base layer under a shirt (Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking good is one thing, but whatever your standard of golf, comfort is equally important. Thanks to considerable advancements in fabric technology, the latest products provide greater freedom of movement due to extra stretch, they are soft to touch, lightweight, non-crease, and materials react to keep bodies either cool and dry in the summer or warm in winter , making them multi-functional from season to season.

Anna Nordqvist likes to wear collarless tops (Image credit: Getty Images)

Appearance and comfort aside, undoubtedly the importance of versatility is where golf fashion is at. The general trend and rise in athleisure clothing continues to extend into golf gear. By wearing a Hoodie and jogging-style trousers, tour player and adidas brand Ambassador Danielle Kang is a great example of how a manufacturer is not frightened to push dress-code boundaries, recognizing the natural crossover between golf and other leisure activities by producing dual- purpose clothing to suit Women’s current lifestyles.

Danielle Kang is a fan of adidas Hoodies (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the new spring/summer season ahead, multi-brand golf clothing site GolfGarb says, “There’s more recycled fabric initiatives and whilst dresses and co-ordinated polos and Skorts still reign for the summer, shorts are becoming more and more popular. Tipping and stripes to collars, hems and cuffs are a key style for 2023 and women will be able to embrace Pantone’s official color of the year ‘Viva Magenta’ (a Crimson red tone) across lots of popular brands.” Other more tranquil colors set to rule next year are Digital Lavender and Tranquil Blue.

Pure Golf spring/summer 2023 (Image credit: Pure Golf)

Isabelle England, Buying and Merchandising Assistant at Pure Golf and Surprizeshop and Distributor for Daily Sports and Tail Golf says, “We’ll continue to see bold statement floral and nature-based prints in 2023, as well as the popular animal print which has intercepted all areas of the Womenswear market, although next season’s multi-animal print Fusions will provide a welcome update. Geometric patterns will leave room for different color combinations, which is great for wearability, allowing Golfers to mix and match different colored bottoms with a top or jacket, so no worries about wearing the exact same outfit as someone else!”

It is fair to say that luxurious golf clothing can prove to be expensive and it will not always be possible for women to justify a high-end price tag for a pair of trousers or a polo shirt that can set you back in excess of £200 or more. However, at least greater versatility and the use of quality fabrics for long-term use does mean greater value for money when it comes to golf apparel.

Previously women might have sought appropriate golf clothing from the high street as a cheaper option, but nowadays, with such a vast choice, it is possible to bag yourself an outfit from companies like PUMA, Swing Out Sister, Pure, Ping, adidas and Glenmuir for under £100.

Pure Golf – Digital Lavender is a key color for 2023 (Image credit: Pure Golf)

And don’t forget that golf fashion doesn’t end with clothes, as in the same way a piece of jewelery or a scarf complements an outfit, multi-brand websites like GolfGarb, Love Golf Clothes and Trendy Golf offer a selection of accessories from leading brands, whilst SurprizeShop specializes in every golf accessory that you can possibly think of.

Here is some buying advice from golf clothing site GolfGarb to help Golfers look and feel great in 2023.

What item of golf clothing should every female golfer own?

A Lightweight waterproof jacket. The tailoring of these jackets has improved significantly in recent years with brands now offering a wide range of colourways and fits.

Like the high street, do sizes differ depending on the brand?

Sizing can vary as much as 2 inches between brands so don’t automatically assume the best fit is your ‘usual’ size. To ensure greater success when buying online, know your bust, waist and inside leg measurements and always check out the brand’s size guide and compare the two to find your ideal fit in each brand.

What items of clothing and fabrics provide the most flattering fit?

The emergence of pull-on leg wear has been revolutionary in terms of both style and comfort. The stretch fabric maintains shape while allowing easy, confident, movement, and a Deeper waistband lies flat across the tummy for a controlled, slimline silhouette. Another favorite is the golf dress – the neckline offers a flattering tailoring to the upper body, whilst falling away to skim loosely over the hips for a feminine finish.

Pure Golf spring/summer 2023 (Image credit: Pure Golf)

What buying mistakes do women golfers make?

Opting solely for style over comfort and substance by choosing clothes that aren’t necessarily fit for purpose. It may appear that golf polos or golf trousers are much like the polos and trousers that you can buy on the high street, but that’s simply not the case. The reality is that ladies golf wear is designed to allow for the repeated movement, as well as the way in which you move, and the heat you generate during a round of golf.

What are the most popular items?

Lightweight layers are always popular and a year-round staple that are worth investing in, as they can work well together to increase warmth or cool you down. City shorts Steal the show during the summer months, providing reassuring coverage while still enabling you to enjoy the warmth of the sun on your skin. For winter, a pair of Thermal trousers – typically, high-waisted, fleece backed and with a water-resistant finish.

How is golf clothing changing to embrace sustainable practices?

There are a wide variety of approaches to the Sustainability journey across the clothing brands we stock, but what is consistent is the move towards recycled fabrics. We always champion the sustainable clothing on offer from each brand and highlight these in collections on our site. It is worth mentioning adidas who have converted almost the entirety of their golf clothing collections to recycled polyester. BCI (Better Cotton Initiative) and organic cotton also play their part along with more environmentally friendly waterproofing technology (PFC free treatments).

What is your most important piece of buying advice?

Ensure you Invest in the pieces that make you feel great and that will support you season after season – include supportive golf shoes, waterproof jacket and trousers, and a range of Styles of legwear that you can then pair with seasonal statement polos or mid-layers that you can switch up each season to freshen up your look.