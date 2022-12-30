Female Pros Upping The Fashion Stakes

Golf fashion has developed at a steady pace over the last decade or so, it’s a competitive market and there is no sign of it slowing down.

Nowadays, many of the current crop of female pros like USA’s Nelly and Jessica Korda and Lexi Thompson and Sweden’s Madeline Sagstrom look more like supermodels than sportswomen and have added a much-needed touch of glamor to the game. Also, the influx of Asian players on the LPGA Tour has brightened up the fairways as they often express their love of color and glitz through their outfits.

Of course, tour players want to look good and they create their own style for others to admire. For example, Nelly Korda Wears J Lindeberg superbly well, she always looks clean-cut and elegant; former AIG Women’s Open Champion Anna Nordqvist is renowned for wearing collarless tops, which might still be frowned upon at some golf clubs; Lexi Thompson usually keeps it simple in PUMA, wearing a plain white or dark colored skirt, teamed with a sleeveless polo shirt, while come rain or shine, Minjee Lee is a big fan of a long-sleeve base layer.

Minjee Lee often wears a base layer under a shirt

