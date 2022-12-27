“Female Athletes Have Not Been Given the Compensation They Deserve” – Hollywood Star Natalie Portman Had Some Strong Words to Say After Her Massive Investment in Soccer

Soccer as a sport is growing season by season in America. One of the main reasons why soccer didn’t grow is because there was no proper stage for American players to showcase their talent. Recently, The United States Soccer Federation has led by example.

Awarding equal pay that the female players rightly deserve, was the first step towards the success of soccer in America. Natalie Portman is one such individual who will always be remembered for her contribution to soccer.

Angel City FC setting an example for Women’s soccer!

The Israeli-American star founded Angel City FC in 2020. Portman included several other big stars like Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, and many more as part of the core team for this project. Angel City FC is based in Los Angeles.

In an interview with ABC before Angel City’s first-ever game, Natalie Portman spoke about how she and her team were out there to change the way Americans look at soccer as a sport. She said, “It seems like such an easy way to joyfully impact culture. To celebrate these Athletes the way that they deserve”.

Alexis Ohanian was asked about how the audiences will react to women’s soccer being given so much importance. They made a very simple point by saying that people want to watch great talents and stories. It just needed someone to put the money in the right place, and that’s when the viewership will follow.

Christen Press was the first player to join Angel City FC. She once said that they were playing for something that was much bigger than just soccer. Angel City FC was not founded to only win trophies on the pitch. The LAbased soccer club stands for the values ​​of gender equality, racial inclusion, and freedom of sexual orientation.

Why did Natalie Portman establish Angel City FC?

In the past, Natalie Portman was asked about her intentions behind wanting to start a new soccer club in the US for women. In her interview with ABC, she said, “We wanted to value these players, the way they deserve to be and I think for too long female Athletes have not been given the compensation they deserve, they’ve not been given the attention that they deserve, they’ve not been given the appreciation they deserve, they’re huge stars already”.

NWSL: San Diego Wave FC at Angel City FC, Mar 19, 2022 Fullerton, CA, USA Angel City FC Co-Founder and President Julie Uhrman, left, and actress Natalie Portman, a team co-owner, smile during the NWSL Challenge Cup match against the San Diego Wave FC in Titan Stadium at California State Fullerton Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports, 19.03.2022 19:24:55, 17944352, Angel City FC, wow, San Diego Wave FC, Titan Stadium, NWSL PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 17944352

Portman has also been an inspiration to young girls in America. USWNT stars like Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan have also spoken about the discrimination they face as female soccer players. However, Angel City FC is setting a standard of how Women’s soccer should be treated across the world.

Who are you supporting for the next edition of the NWSL? Let us know in the comments below.