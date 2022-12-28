Female Amateur of the year
When it came time for the Golfweek staff to decide the Female Amateur of the Year, there wasn’t much conversation.
Sure, there were Talented Athletes across the world who made their mark during the 2022 calendar year. There were first-time winners, young stars Shining on the brightest stage and others cementing their legacy, But one female golfer stood out among them all.
In the end, it came down to three athletes, two who made Honorable mention and the Golfweek Female Amateur of the Year. The best Women’s Amateur in the game has held this title for some time, and she’s going to make plenty of splashes in the professional ranks before long. The 2022 Golfweek Award Winner for Female Amateur of the Year goes to …
Amari Avery joined the USC Women’s golf team in the spring, and did she stand out. Three wins, seven top-10 finishes and first-team All-America honors. She has continued her dominance this fall, adding another win.
Saki Baba, a 17-year-old from Japan, broke out on the national stage after capturing the 2022 US Women’s Amateur at Chambers Bay in Washington. She beat Monet Chun, 11 and 9, to capture the title. She sits third in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.
Rachel Kuehn was on the US Curtis Cup team this summer and also picked up a win this fall at the loaded Stephens Cup. She also won the 2022 ACC Player of the Year and was a first-team All-American.
Rose Zhang is one of the best women’s amateurs of all time. As a freshman at Stanford, she won the 2022 NCAA individual championship and team title. She won the Mark H. McCormack medal as world’s best Amateur for the third straight year and she set a new Women’s course record at Pebble Beach in the Carmel Cup, shooting 9-under 63.
.