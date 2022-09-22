Fellowship of Catholic Artists mark anniversary of shrine

GRETNA (SNR) – The Fellowship of Catholic Artists will present “Life is Beautiful Art Show & Performing Arts” throughout October in Celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Holy Family Shrine in Gretna and to highlight the importance of the arts in daily life.

The Holy Family Shrine is located at 23132 Phlug Rd., Gretna, and is open Sunday from noon to 5 pm and Monday through Saturday 10 am to 5 pm

The Fellowship of Catholic Artists is a group of visual and performing artists who meet monthly at the Shrine or at other events to immerse themselves in the arts and to travel around the area taking in the arts. The objective of the group is to network and increase the presentation of God’s gifts given to the artist through the arts. Membership includes artists from Omaha, Lincoln, Lindsey, and Palmyra and is open to any Catholic artist. Father Taylor Leffler of the Archdiocese of Omaha serves as the group’s chaplain.

Visual arts from more than 15 artists will be on display and for sale at the Shrine throughout October, and 10% of the proceeds will go back to the shrine. Each Sunday of October there will be a Matinee in the Chapel from 2 to 3 pm

A live performance sampler will be held at 7 pm Saturday, Oct. 1 featuring poetry, fiction, drama, and music written and performed by members of the Fellowship of Catholic Artists. Light refreshments will be provided after the show.

The opening reception will be Sunday, Oct. 2 from noon to 5 pm with refreshments and wine.

More details are available at www.fellowshipofcatholicartists.com. Those with questions may email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..