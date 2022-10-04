Felix Anudike-Uzomah NFL Draft 2023: Scouting report, prospect ranking, recruiting profile, more

Kansas State edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as the college football season progresses and we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. Anudike-Uzomah exploded onto the Big 12 last season when he amassed 14.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and six forced fumbles — the last of which tied a single-season school record. He’s expected to have another huge campaign in 2022, as the media has hailed him as the conference’s preseason defensive player of the year.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Anudike-Uzomah, including his high school and college accolades, Scouting report and prospect Outlook for one of the best players in college football.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

Background



Age: 20

20 Year: Junior

Junior Height : 6-4

: 6-4 Weight : 255

: 255 Hometown : Kansas City, Missouri

: Kansas City, Missouri Interesting facts: Ranks second in FBS in forced fumbles per game (0.33) and third in sacks per game (0.67) Entering 2022 season

Position: Well. 3 EDGE | Overall: Well. 21

high school: Lee’s Summit (Lee’s Summit, Missouri)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.8105)

National: 2421 | WDE: 114 | Missouri: 42

High school accolades: First team All-State (Missouri Football Coaches Association and Missouri state media), second-team All-State as junior (MFCA), three-time All-District (MFCA)

Check out Felix Anudike-Uzomah full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.

College stats

2022 5 19 7.0 1.0 0 2021 13 52 14.5 11.0 6 2020 5 3 1.0 1.0 0

College Accolades

Honors

2021: Third-team All-American (Phil Steele)

2021: Big 12 Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year (Coaches)

2021: First-team All-Big 12 (Coaches, Associated Press)

Notable statistics

2021: Tied for FBS lead in forced fumbles per game (0.46)

2021: Six forced fumbles tied school record

2021: Second-most sacks (11.0) among FBS sophomores

2021 (vs. TCU): Tied school record for sacks in a game (4.0)

Initial Scouting report

“Anudike-Uzomah is a sound, consistent performer. He plays with balance and patience. The Missouri native shows average speed to power and needs to develop more counter moves. He fires off the snap and is Relentless in pursuit of the ball carrier. Anudike -Uzomah has good size and top end speed for the position.” — CBS Sports NFL Draft Analyst Josh Edwards