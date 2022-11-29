Feigum and Contreras Mondragon are co-MVPs for the Lakers’ boys soccer team

Selected as the co-MVP’s of the 2022 boys soccer team were Aaron Feigum (left) and Genaro Contreras Mondragon. Feigum was also second team All-State and Contreras Mondragon was also selected the Offensive Player of the Year.

The Minnewaska Area boys soccer team announced its season-ending Awards recently and selected as the Most Valuable Players for this year’s Squad were Seniors Aaron Feigum and Genaro Contreras Mondragon.

They helped lead the Lakers to an 8-7 season this year, which included a 5-4 mark in the Granite Ridge Conference. The Lakers ended the season with a 2-0 loss to Prinsburg in the opening round of the Section 8A Boys Soccer Tourney.

Selected as the Most Improved players were Tenzin Dahl and Noah Palmer, while earning the Midfielders of the Year award were Aaron Feigum and Connor Quelle, and selected for the Defenders of the Year award were Thomas Poegel, Noah Palmer and Ethan Curry.

Earning the Offensive Player of the Year award was Genaro Contreras Mondragon, selected as the Rookies of the Year were Ryan Greseth, Preston Martin and Connor Erickson, and earning the Comeback Players of the Year Honor were Caleb Mahoney and Dalton Peterson.

In addition, Jose Contreras Mondragon and Connor Erickson were selected the winners of the Will to Win Player Awards, and earning Academic All-Conference and Academic All-State (minimum of 3.7 grade-point average) were Tenzin Dahl, Ryan Greseth, Connor Erickson , Connor Quelle, Brooke Kolstoe, Alicia Boysen, Riley Thorfinnson, Thomas Poegel, Blake Nelson and Paige Boysen.

• Five members of the Minnewaska Area boys soccer team also earned conference honors following the completion of the 2022 season.

Seniors Aaron Feigum and Genaro Contreras Mondragon, along with junior Blake Nelson, were named to the Granite Ridge All-Conference team, while senior Noah Palmer and junior Connor Quelle were named to the Honorable mention team. In addition, Feigum was also named to the All-State second team.

This was the last year of coaching for head Coach Ted Hill, who has been the Lakers’ head Coach for 27 years since the Inception of the program at MAHS in 1996. He was Assisted this season by David Vinje, Tony Feigum, Manford Foster and Jarrid Jergenson.

