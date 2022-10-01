Fehr Nets Four Goals in 6-0 Win Over Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD–Augustana soccer powered past Sioux Falls on Friday afternoon, defeating the Cougars 6-0. Sylvia Fehr led the charge for the Vikings, scoring four of the six goals and tying the program record for most goals in a game. Josie Arduser Assisted on three of Fehr’s four goals, setting a new program record for most assists in a game.

AU improves to 4-4-2 overall and 4-2-1 in NSIC action. Sioux Falls drops to 0-7-3 overall and 0-4-3 in NSIC play.

Quotable from head coach Brandon Barkus

“Today was really fun and just a complete team win! I was really excited with our overall performance from their possession and Relentless pressure we applied, to the determination and effort and the high level of positive energy from absolutely everyone on the team!

Further, I couldn’t be more proud of both Sylvia & Josie, who both put up some great numbers today! However, like any TEAM performance, those numbers may not happen if we didn’t have so many Athletes step up in such a Massive way!

I’m excited to see what this group can continue to achieve moving forward!”

Match Moments

GOAL (AU) 23′- Sylvia Fehr put the Vikings up 1-0 in the first half, receiving a nice pass from Arduser to the top of the penalty box. Fehr’s shot was low towards the center, passing the Cougar goalie’s diving save attempt.

GOAL (AU) 47′- Fehr’s second goal of the game came from a solid cross by Arduser to the far corner of the box. Fehr was there to finish it off and put the ball into the back of the net.

GOAL (AU) 49′- The hat trick was completed for Fehr after another cross from Arduser allowed her to net the ball from six yards out through traffic from a Sioux Falls defender.

GOAL (AU) 51′- Tying the program record with her fourth goal of the game, Fehr scored an unassisted goal, dribbling through two Sioux Falls Defenders and taking a high shot.

GOAL (AU) 56′- Kelly Kleekamp scored the fifth goal for Augustana, finding the back of the net with a pass from Fehr.

GOAL (AU) 82′- Cecilia Burroughs netted her first career goal in the 82nd minute. Burroughs took a shot from the top of the penalty box and found the back of the net with a low shot to the left.

Up Next

The Vikings will host the Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs on Sunday at Morstad Field at 1 pm The game is the Pups in the Park game.

–GoAugie.com–