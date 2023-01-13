Fees increase at Santa Rosa’s Bennett Valley Golf Course to help stabilize course finances

Golfers at the city-owned Bennett Valley Golf Course in eastern Santa Rosa will see a small increase in green fees and annual memberships, a move the course’s new operator hopes will keep it financially afloat.

Fees for popular weekday tee times will increase $4 while weekend fees will increase $5 — about 12% and 11%, respectively. Senior Golfers will see a smaller increase and junior Golfers will continue paying the same prices.

Prices for annual memberships will rise between 12% and 15%, to $1,284 and $2,220, depending on the type of membership.

The City Council unanimously approved the new fees, which went into effect immediately, on Tuesday.

The increases, the first in five years, are expected to help boost revenues to pay for operations and maintenance, needed capital Improvements and debt service from a 2005 clubhouse renovation at the 150-acre, 18-hole course, which Santa Rosa leaders floated redeveloping just a few years ago.

Mark Luthman, president of Berkeley-based Touchstone Golf, which took over operations July 1, said the new fees will help the city enterprise become self-sustaining after being propped up by reserves and general fund dollars. It will also allow the city to invest in capital needs at the 55-year-old course.

“It’s our view and our recommendation that this fee increase is important to support Bennett Valley Golf Club as an enterprise fund,” Luthman told the City Council during a presentation Tuesday.

The increases were supported by residents who wrote and called into the city urging the council to approve the new rates, which many described as reasonable and needed.

Richard Carlile, president of the Save Bennett Valley Golf Course group, which says it represents 4,000 people, said the group is supportive of the fee increase to help fund operations and was so far happy with Touchstone’s management.

“We’re very pleased with what’s happened so far with Touchstone getting involved in the operations and working with city staff to come as far as we have right now,” he said. “This Tonight is just one part of a bigger piece of the puzzle and we encourage you to approve these rate increases to help with our budget and get the Improvements that we need and keep operations going smoothly.”

The operator expects the course to be profitable next fiscal year

Touchstone took over from longtime operator Bob Borowicz in a move city officials hoped would keep the course open to the public for the foreseeable future and help rebalance course operations, which had taken a hit amid declining national interest in the sport over the past two decades.

In 2021, Santa Rosa began looking at other uses for the course that included turning the links into housing but shelved that option after outcry from thousands of community members.

New tournaments and events at the club, and the reopening of its club house restaurant, which closed in 2020, have helped stabilize operations.

Luthman said his team has been focused on rebuilding the club’s brand and making it a go-to destination for golfers and nongolfers alike.

The company is hoping to increase membership and visits to the course by increasing social media and email marketing, expanding youth programs and growing interest among older players and women.

Over the past two decades, the number of rounds played has dropped by nearly half from about 100,000 in the early 2000s, according to the city. About 40,000 rounds were played in 2020.

Although a pandemic-era Spike led the number of rounds played to jump to 68,000 in 2021, just 18,000 rounds were played in the first four months of 2022. Annual totals weren’t immediately available.

Members, which number about 100, played 10,000 rounds, according to Touchstone.

Beyond golf, the company plans to open the clubhouse to private events, which will also increase revenues.

Revamped operations and increased fees are projected to generate $3.5 million in revenue in the first year, according to Touchstone, and annual expenses will be $2.9 million. Startup costs and debt service, which cost $715,000, will put operations about $250,000 in the red, Luthman said.

But operations are expected to be profitable in the following two fiscal years.

Revenues are expected to increase to $4.6 million by the final year of Touchstone’s three-year contract, with added revenue generated from the restaurant and events. Expenditures are estimated at $3.8 million.

The Surplus funds will help pay for proposed high priority upgrades such as the replacement of the irrigation system, estimated to cost $2.5 million, and $1.1 million to install an irrigation lake and pump system. Smaller ticket items include removal of dead Monterey Pines on the property and bridge repairs.