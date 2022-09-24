Feel Like a VIP With ArtsPass – Chicago Maroon

Well, the title of this article is not an exaggeration. Once you learn about all the accessible opportunities available through UChicago’s ArtsPass program, you may feel as though you’ve scored a spot on the red carpet and suddenly find yourself booking tickets and preparing for your first of many excursions to explore arts and culture in Chicago .

What is the ArtsPass, you may ask? In short, ArtsPass is a program available to UChicago students that provides them access to free and discounted arts and culture events throughout the city through organizations that have partnered with the University (listed on the ArtsPass website ). All you need is your UCID!

The locations available to students are vast and range from exhibits and activities on campus all the way to Lincoln Park on the North Side of Chicago. Additionally, the number of exhibits, activities, and events themselves are numerous and cover all types of arts- and culture-related activities happening in Chicago throughout the year. To use your ArtsPass, take your UCID to the organization you’d like to visit or check the organization’s website to view the discounts and options available. Some tickets can also be pre-reserved through the ArtsPass website.

If you’re anything like me, you may find yourself overwhelmed by the amount of options to choose from. Where does one start? To help with the planning process, I’ve turned to our Resident experts: the Maroon Arts section’s reporters, editors, and contributors who have covered events at various locations on the ArtsPass’s Partner Organizations list and may provide you with some recommendations of at least where to start.

Beginning with organizations on campus, if you’d prefer to find places nearby, UChicago hosts a wide variety of activities. For theater aficionados, there’s no better place than the Court Theatre, which is located near Campus North. Court has shown a number of productions since returning to in-person theater just this past year, and their plays planned for the upcoming year span a wide variety of genres. Arts contributor Charlie Kolodziej reviewed Court’s first in-person play since the Onset of the COVID-19 pandemic: The Tragedy of Othello, the Moor of Venice. He also interviewed Abby Henkin, the production’s Assistant director and Dramaturg associate, about the development of the production, her role, and how the cast and crew worked on the show during the pandemic. Court also won the 2022 Regional Theater Tony Award . Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theater Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League, said, “Dedication to fostering local talent, artistry, and Theater within their community and their impact on a national scale makes it a true Honor to highlight their work.”

If visual arts and museums are better aligned with your interests, say no more! From well-known museums to hidden gems, there are also a number of museums and galleries that boast impressive collections of both ancient and modern art. The Smart Museum, for example, is known for creating exhibits that showcase the work of a variety of artists. This spring, Arts Reporter Belle Nahoom covered the Smart’s exhibit of works by acclaimed artist Bob Thompson, titled This House is Mine. Of the exhibit, Nahoom wrote, “This House is Mine is a collection of Bob Thompson’s Greatest works. It is an awe-inspiring sight, especially since it is Chicago’s first survey of Thompson’s art in over twenty years.” Associate Arts Editor Kina Takahashi reviewed another exhibit at the Smart called Unsettled Ground: Art and Environment from the Smart Museum Collection, which was curated by undergraduate and graduate students from a seminar taught by Katerina Korola (Ph.D. ’21). Noting how the design of the exhibit impacted the viewer’s experience, Takahashi said, “As if some force of nature is in conversation with the exhibition, the attic light shines brightly upon all of the artworks in their different mediums…illuminating distinct narratives around environmental determinism .” Be sure to check out our comprehensive list of places to find visual art on campus, which includes more details about the Smart as well as the Oriental Institute, the Frank Lloyd Wright–designed Robie House, the Arts + Public Life initiative, and the Renaissance Society—all of which are on the ArtsPass list.

Feel like a VIP yet?

Why don’t we move off campus, where there are even more opportunities to explore? If you didn’t get your theater fix at Court, there are a number of theaters that can be accessed with the ArtsPass. One location located in Lincoln Park is the world-renowned Steppenwolf Theater Company, which produces a wide range of performances each year. Over the last year, Associate Arts Editor Noah Glasgow covered two of Steppenwolf’s productions, Bug and King James. Glasgow not only raved about the Company’s focus on character development and commentary on topical issues but also spoke about Steppenwolf’s strong presence within the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Another type of theatrical performance is the well-known Blue Man Group, whose performances are known for their creative approaches to music, light, and color. Last year, Arts Contributor Jordan Goodwin saw the group and attended a post-show Q&A to find out just what makes them so popular (it turns out it’s a combination of upbeat music, Theatrical facial expressions, and a bass drum full of glow-in -the-dark paint, all of which create a positive experience enjoyed by people of all ages).

Finally, for a few final recommendations located right across from each other on Michigan Avenue, there’re no better places to explore than the Art Institute or the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO). On one hand, fans of live music can enjoy an evening at the CSO. Associate Arts Editor Noah Glasgow gives an overview of his experience attending the CSO with ArtsPass-discounted tickets (they’re only $15!). Even if you don’t think you’re a Classical music fan, Glasgow observes, “Classical music—especially that performed by a Symphony as prestigious as the CSO—is rarely boring.” On the other hand, weekend afternoons can be spent at the Art Institute, which holds a wide range of arts exhibits. While I highly recommend visiting the intricate Thorne Miniature Rooms, the Art Institute is also known for holding a myriad of temporary exhibits throughout the year. Arts Reporter Noor Zalt wrote a short meditation on the Art Institute’s recent temporary exhibit, which Featured the works of contemporary American artist Barbara Kruger, an artist who Zalt comments “is so integral to popular culture that odds are you have interacted with it as ‘a style’ rather than the signature of a specific artist.”

There you have it! From theater to visual art to music (and of course so much more), your ArtsPass gives you access to all types of activities, so what are you waiting for?

Further details about the ArtsPass can be found on the UChicago ArtsPass website.