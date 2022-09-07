FEED Media Art Center on State Street to house residencies, exhibits

Erie native Benton Bainbridge is a media artist whose work has been shown at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington DC, Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome, Italy, Fundación Juan March in Madrid, Spain and more.

Now, he’s bringing his media art expertise to downtown Erie in the form of his FEED Media Art Center at 1307 State St.

The National Endowment for the Arts defines media art as all genres and forms that use electronic media, film and technology as an artistic medium. This includes projects presented via film, television, radio, audio, video, the Internet, interactive and mobile technologies, video games, Immersive and multi-platform Storytelling and satellite streaming.

Bainbridge, 56, describes FEED as a center that “supports the creation, exhibition, teaching, preservation and innovation of media art.”

“It could include sound art, interactive forms of art or other forms that are maybe used for programming or systems of equipment to create responsive, generative, immersive media,” he said. “So, that’s the goal here; to always keep the space as flexible as possible.”

