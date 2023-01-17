Federal law protects disputed Van Gogh painting from seizure

The Detroit Institute of Arts says it cannot, under federal law, be told by a court what to do with a hotly contested Vincent Van Gogh painting currently hanging in the museum’s “Van Gogh in America” ​​exhibition.

Last week, US District Judge Caram Steeh ordered that the painting — which the DIA says was lent to it by a private collector in São Paulo, Brazil — not be moved. Steeh’s order came in a lawsuit filed by Gustavo Soter, described as another Brazilian art collector who alleges true ownership of “Une Liseuse de Romans,” also known as “The Novel Reader.” Soter’s lawsuit, filed by his company Brokerarte Capital Partners, alleges the Van Gogh was stolen from him before his journey to the museum.

“By its lawsuit, Plaintiff, alleged to be a Brazilian party, asks this court to order the DIA to deliver the painting to Plaintiff,” the DIA says.

But the DIA on Monday said in a court filing Monday that the court is barred from telling the museum what to do with the painting because it is protected from such action by the 1965 federal Immunity from Seizure Act.

No record of the painting being stolen or missing

But, “The Immunity from Seizure Act prohibits this court from issuing any injunction … or Entering any order that would in any way compel the DIA from taking any action with respect to the painting,” DIA lawyer Andrew Pauwels wrote.

The DIA said it applied for and was granted State Department protection under the law, which its Attorneys say is critical for Museums assembling international exhibitions such as the wildly popular “Van Gogh in America,” which ends its run on Saturday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button