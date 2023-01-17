Federal law protects disputed Van Gogh painting from seizure

The Detroit Institute of Arts says it cannot, under federal law, be told by a court what to do with a hotly contested Vincent Van Gogh painting currently hanging in the museum’s “Van Gogh in America” ​​exhibition.

Last week, US District Judge Caram Steeh ordered that the painting — which the DIA says was lent to it by a private collector in São Paulo, Brazil — not be moved. Steeh’s order came in a lawsuit filed by Gustavo Soter, described as another Brazilian art collector who alleges true ownership of “Une Liseuse de Romans,” also known as “The Novel Reader.” Soter’s lawsuit, filed by his company Brokerarte Capital Partners, alleges the Van Gogh was stolen from him before his journey to the museum.

“By its lawsuit, Plaintiff, alleged to be a Brazilian party, asks this court to order the DIA to deliver the painting to Plaintiff,” the DIA says.

But the DIA on Monday said in a court filing Monday that the court is barred from telling the museum what to do with the painting because it is protected from such action by the 1965 federal Immunity from Seizure Act.

No record of the painting being stolen or missing

But, “The Immunity from Seizure Act prohibits this court from issuing any injunction … or Entering any order that would in any way compel the DIA from taking any action with respect to the painting,” DIA lawyer Andrew Pauwels wrote.

The DIA said it applied for and was granted State Department protection under the law, which its Attorneys say is critical for Museums assembling international exhibitions such as the wildly popular “Van Gogh in America,” which ends its run on Saturday.

Beyond that, the DIA filing said that the painting has not been reported anywhere as Stolen or missing despite Soter’s claim that he has been hunting for the painting for more than five years since allegedly purchasing it for $3.7 million in 2017. “Une Liseuse de Romans ” is now estimated to be worth $5 million.

The London-based Art Loss Register is the world’s largest database of stolen art, and works with law enforcement to reconnect lost, stolen and looted art with rightful owners. The DIA says Soter never registered the painting there, and in Monday’s motion said it “also has confirmed that the painting is not listed on the FBI’s National Stolen Art File.

Federal law critical to Museums

The DIA response notes that the plaintiff does not allege any wrongdoing or misconduct by the DIA. The museum’s response states that were the court to disregard the Immunity from Search and Seizure Act, or even maintain the current order pending hearing set for Thursday, the result would harm the DIA and other museums.

“Like its peer US art museums,” the response reads, “the DIA relies on loans from collectors, galleries, and museums around the world to provide the visiting public with meaningful cultural and educational experiences. These Exchanges benefit society immeasurably. The maintenance of this lawsuit would threaten the ability of US art museums to assemble world-renowned exhibitions, such as ‘Van Gogh in America,’ likely chilling the willingness of foreign lenders to lend works of art to US institutions. Congress enacted the Immunity from Seizure Act precisely to avoid this substantial risk to the DIA and other US art museums.”

The DIA notes that, “Plaintiff makes several allegations regarding its rights to the painting, but those allegations — true or not — are irrelevant to the disposition of this lawsuit, as the Immunity from Seizure Act is dispositive.”

The museum concludes, “The Painting is immune from seizure under the Immunity from Seizure Act; therefore, federal law requires the denial of Plaintiff’s Motion and dismissal of this suit.

“Plaintiff’s failure to identify and consider applicable law has caused substantial undue burden and risk to the DIA.”

“Van Gogh in America,” a hugely successful exhibition of 74 works by Vincent Van Gogh Borrowed from over 50 Museums and collections worldwide, has been Packing visitors in since its Oct. 2 openings. The show was conceived in 2016 and required approximately six years to prepare, according to the response document. It closes Saturday with some tickets still available for its final weekend.

A hearing in the case is set for Thursday in the US District Court in Detroit.

