Black History Month provides a chance for people of all ages, races and interests to learn about central Ohio’s rich traditions and great historical figures.

Several Columbus institutions and organizations will host family-friendly programming throughout the month, recounting the history and culture of the Black community.

The Columbus Metropolitan Library is spearheading a variety of programs at its branches, most of them focusing on locally prominent figures, the Underground Railroad, redlining and more. The Columbus Museum of Art, King Arts Complex and Ohio History Connection are getting involved in events related to culture and history as well.

Here’s a list of just some of the many Black History Month events happening around the area in February.

Columbus Metropolitan Library

The Columbus Metropolitan Library system is offering many programs for Black History Month at its branches. They include concerts, hip-hop classes, and the retelling of folktales.

Among the educational offerings will be an exhibit on the Underground Railroad in central Ohio accompanied by discussion of relevant historical figures from the area and how to find homes that were stops. This will occur at four library branches: Karl Road (Wednesday, 5:30 pm, 5590 Karl Road); Dublin (Feb. 13, 6:30 pm, 75 N. High St.), Whitehall (Feb. 21, 6:30 pm, 4445 E. Broad St.), and South High (Feb. 27, 6:30 pm , 3540 S. High St.)

A few other events are listed below, but a more complete list can be found at columbuslibrary.org/black-history-month.

Martin Luther King branch (1467 E. Long St.)

Weeklong Poetry workshop with Black Women Poetry Collective (Tuesday-Thursday), with an open mic night to showcase Poetry (Friday). The events are designed to provide a deeper understanding of empowerment through Poetry and skills to help build confidence with public speaking. Ages 12-17.

Comics workshop with local artist Bryan Moss (Feb. 21). Kids learn to tell stories by blending literacy and art. Ages 7-17.

Parsons branch (1113 Parsons Ave.)

Jazz and the Struggle for Freedom with the Jazz Arts Group (Feb. 27, 4 pm). Through jazz, blues, R&B and Gospel music, the Jazz Arts Group shines a light on race, diversity and social justice. All ages.

New Albany branch (200 Market St.)

Archeology Meets Chemistry (Feb. 13, 4 pm). Learn about an accomplished African American chemist and archaeologist with some cold-as-ice experiments. This program will take place at the Martin Luther King branch on Feb. 28 at 4 pm Ages 7-11.

Columbus Museum of Art

Columbus Cultural Orchestra

February 12, 2-3:30 p.m., 480 E. Broad St.

The museum will host a free concert by the Orchestra that consists of musicians of color from the ages 12 to 25 who have a minimum of one year of experience.

King Arts Complex

Celebration of Aminah Robinson

February 18, 8:30-11:30 am (youth and students) and 2-4 pm (adults), 835 Mt. Vernon Ave.

The King Arts Complex is having a daylong celebration of the Columbus artist on what would have been her 83rd birthday. Each session includes art activities and workshops for emerging artists, said Jevon Collins, the center’s performing arts director.

“It’s just kind of a day of creating as she was one of the most prolific artists in the community.”

Ohio History Center

The Tea Room

February 18, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 800 E. 17th Ave.

Visitors can learn about the tradition of the African American tea ceremony in a re-created tea room complete with beverages, sandwiches and baked goods. The event will include discussions about the slave-era tradition. Traditionally, enslaved people joined together to meet in fellowship over tea after large social events by their slave owners.

“It always happened Feb. 15, the day after Valentine’s Day, basically the leftovers were given to Enslaved people,” said Lyn Logan-Grimes, manager of schools and inclusive community programs at the history center. “It was about people turning leftovers into something. It’s a story of resilience.”

The event, which costs $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers and includes admission to the Ohio History Connection, also will include a discussion with Bettye Stull, longtime arts curator, Educator and Collector known for her work with the King Arts Complex and mentorship of young Black women.

“As a Matter of Black”

February 26, 800 E. 17th Ave.

The documentary chronicled the work of local artists during a time of civil unrest, Exploring the local Fallout from police brutality and other forms of injustice, as well as the Responses of activists. After a screening, filmmaker Donte Woods-Spikes will talk about the motivation behind his work and lead a discussion with people in the film.

