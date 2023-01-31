February is Black History Month and several organizations have events

Black History Month provides a chance for people of all ages, races and interests to learn about central Ohio’s rich traditions and great historical figures.

Several Columbus institutions and organizations will host family-friendly programming throughout the month, recounting the history and culture of the Black community.

The Columbus Metropolitan Library is spearheading a variety of programs at its branches, most of them focusing on locally prominent figures, the Underground Railroad, redlining and more. The Columbus Museum of Art, King Arts Complex and Ohio History Connection are getting involved in events related to culture and history as well.

Here’s a list of just some of the many Black History Month events happening around the area in February.

