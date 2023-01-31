February guide to the arts at the U

View a list of arts-related events for this month, including an international film festival and several musical performances.







Starting Friday, Feb. 3, through Sunday, Feb. 5, the Cosford Cinema will host the Inaugural Shorts Miami International Film Festival. Sponsored by the School of Communication’s Department of Cinematic Arts, the three-day event celebrates narrative, documentary, and immersive short films. The selected short films will be screened at the Cosford Cinema and a jury made up of Miami industry professionals and University of Miami film Faculty members will award prizes to the most engaging films. Award categories include best of the festival, best narrative, and best documentary, with a $500 prize for each winner. Admission to attend the film festival is free, but attendees must register.

Explore a Roundup of events this month, including a talk on racism, activism, and Integrity in college football and the Lowe After Hours public program. Visit The U Creates for more information on the arts and humanities offerings at the University throughout the year.

Bill Cosford Cinema

Every Sunday through April 2, 1 pm

This spring the Cosford Cinema will be screening the top 10 movies identified in 2022 by Sight and Sound, a British monthly film magazine, as the Greatest of all time. Launched in 1952 and conducted every 10 years, the poll highlights submissions from international filmmakers, critics, and journalists. Each film will be screened in 4K digital format on Sundays starting at 1 pm Purchase tickets to individual film screenings for $5 or buy a series pass for $40. University students may present their ‘Cane ID to access free admission with code UMSTUDENT. Learn more.

5030 Brunson Drive

Coral Gables, FL 33146

Explore the Cosford Cinema’s events calendar.

Center for the Humanities

Friday, Feb. 3, 12:30 p.m

Tune in for a virtual presentation on Publishing scholarly work. The discussion, led by Adina Popescu Berk, senior editor for history at Yale University Press, will cover the Essentials of Publishing for scholars. Participants are encouraged to bring their publishing questions and conundrums. Register now.

Monday, Feb. 27, 6:30 p.m

Donald Spivey, Distinguished Professor of history at the University of Miami and special Advisor to the president on racial justice, will present “Racism, Activism, and Integrity in College Football: The Bates Must Play Movement.” During his talk at Books & Books, Spivey—who authored the award-winning book, “If You Were Only White: The Life of Leroy ‘Satchel’ Paige”—will discuss the story of Len Bates and the seven Brave students who did not compromise in their fight against Jim Crow in college football. The first and only book-length account of the protests that occurred at New York University in 1940 that helped to change college sports forever, the study is based on extensive and exclusive interviews with Len Bates and the Bates 7 and in-depth research into the movement and the era. Register now.

Kislak Center at the University of Miami

1300 Memorial Drive

Coral Gables, FL 33146

Explore the Center for the Humanities’ events calendar.

Creative Writing

Thursday, Feb. 2, 7 p.m

Fiction writer and essayist Dionne Irving and poet Tanya Shirley will be reading from their work as part of the annual IBIS Literary Reading Series. Sponsored in part by the College of Arts and Sciences and by the Department of English’s Creative Writing Program, the hourlong event, which is free and open to the public, will take place at the Lakeside Auditorium on the Coral Gables Campus. No registration is required. Learn more about the creative writing program.

1280 Stanford Drive

Coral Gables, Florida 33146

Frost School of Music

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m

Enigmatic American singer-songwriter Livingston Taylor will be joined on stage by Shelly Berg, Dean of the Frost School of Music, and several Frost School of Music students at the Gusman Concert Hall. Performances will showcase a range of musical genres from folk and pop to gospel and jazz. Concert guests can attend a meet-and-greet reception with the artists following the show. Purchase tickets.

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m

World-class violinist and conductor Pinchas Zukerman joins the Frost Symphony Orchestra in an all-Mozart performance at the Maurice Gusman Concert Hall. The program includes the Overture to The Marriage of Figaro, the A major violin concerto, and Symphony no. 40 in G minor. Purchase tickets.

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m

In Celebration of Black History Month, American jazz violinist Regina Carter will take the stage with the award-winning Frost Concert Jazz Band at the Gusman Concert Hall. As part of the event, the Frost School of Music alumnus David Roitstein will open the evening with new original work and perform a duet with Frost Distinguished Faculty member John Daversa. Purchase tickets.

Gusman Concert Hall

1314 Miller Drive

Coral Gables, FL 33146

Explore this season’s signature events as part of Frost Music Live—a series of live concerts sponsored by the Frost School of Music. All live concerts can be accessed virtually.

Find more events at the Frost School of Music.

Jerry Herman Ring Theatre

Explore the calendar of spring season performances, which kicks off on March 1 with “The Rover.” Contact the box office for more details.

Lowe Art Museum

Friday, Feb. 3, 11 a.m

During an hourlong guided tour, University Faculty members will get to know the museum, its collections, exhibitions, and programs. Presenters from the Lowe will give an overview of the collection while highlighting specific onsite and digital resources and providing guidance on how to access museum resources, such as the onsite classroom, case exhibits, and support for the enhancement of teaching practice. Faculty members can register to attend this free event.

Thursday, Feb. 23, 7–9 p.m

Join the Lowe Art Museum for its signature after-hours event. Attendees can enjoy entertainment and refreshments while viewing the museum’s galleries and exhibitions. This program celebrates the exhibition, “Charles White: A Little Higher” and ongoing community partnerships with Hampton Art Lovers at the Historic Ward Rooming House, Miami MoCAAD, and the University of Miami Center for Global Black Studies. The event was originally scheduled for Jan. 26, 2023. Register now.

Explore the Lowe’s events calendar.

University Libraries

Wednesdays at 4 pm

The University of Miami Libraries offers introductory mindfulness sessions for health and well-being. The community is invited to join 45-minute online sessions that introduce the Fundamentals of mindfulness meditation and movement with periods of guided practice and opportunities for reflection and questions. Register to attend a free Weekly session during the spring semester. Sessions take place on Wednesdays through May 3 except on March 15 during spring break. Learn more about the mindfulness programs at the libraries.

Friday, Feb. 10, 6 p.m

The Cuban Heritage Collection will be hosting a conversation in Honor of the release of the second edition of “Cubans: An Epic Journey,” a collection of Essays from 32 renowned scholars, historians, journalists, and media professionals documenting the history of Cuba before the Revolution and the events that led to the country’s historic exile and influenced the development of Miami. Co-authored by Sam Verdeja and Guillermo Martínez and published by FACE (Facts About Cuban Exiles), the book deals with major historical events before and after the Cuban Revolution and recounts the experience of Exiles in industries ranging from business and finance to the arts, medicine, and law, among others. The program will feature a conversation among three of the book’s contributors, followed by an audience question and answer session. Register to attend.

Find a calendar of events offered by the UM Libraries.

Wynwood Gallery

On view Feb. 1–24

Experience “The Precipice,” an exhibition of Photographs from the first monograph by the Miami-based photographer Tony Chirinos that explores the themes of death and the Vulnerability of life. The Summation of nearly two decades spent working as a Biomedical photographer in Miami, Chirinos threads the needle between the sometimes delicate, often brutal world of surgical intervention. The exhibition contains images from three main bodies: surgical photographs of living subjects, vibrant typologies of exquisitely photographed tools, and the journey to the afterlife. Attend an artist reception on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 6 pm to 9 pm Learn more.

The University of Miami off-campus gallery is located inside the Wynwood Building in the historic Wynwood Art District. The space frequently hosts exhibition openings, artist talks, and lectures. Get more information about the University of Miami art galleries.





