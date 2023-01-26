February Exhibit At Ocean City Arts Center Blends Life And Pop Culture

The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center’s February exhibit features paintings by Paul D. Fuentes. The show opens Jan. 31 and runs through Feb. 27 . A Meet the Artists reception will be held on Friday, Feb. 10 from 7 pm to 8:30 pm

According to the Arts Center, Fuentes’ paintings have been shown in galleries on the east and west coasts and in the nationally juried Art In Politics show at Touchstone Gallery in Washington DC The White Room Gallery in the Hamptons and Corridor Contemporary in Philadelphia currently represent his work. As a director, Fuentes’ film work has been honored by CLIO, the Art Directors Club, The International Film and Television Awards, The Belding Awards, PROMAX, The New York Festivals and The Houston International Film Festival.