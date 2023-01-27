February 8 presentation focuses on the vibrant history of arts and culture in Kearney – UNK News



WHAT: Brown Bag Lecture Series

HOSTED BY: UNK Department of History

TITLE: “The History of Arts and Culture in Kearney”

TOPIC: For 150 years, the Residents of Kearney have fostered a vibrant arts and cultural scene. The Kearney Creates project documents “the transformative character of our artists and the Kearney community” in its myriad forms. This presentation, by members of the project’s editorial board, will provide an overview of the history of Kearney’s arts and culture and how they are documenting this story, as well as ways in which community members can contribute to the project.

PRESENTER: Chuck Peek is a poet and retired UNK English professor. He serves as editor-in-chief of the Kearney Creates project. Nathan Tye is an Assistant history Professor at UNK, where he specializes in Nebraska history, the history of the American West and Midwest, labor history, gender and Sexuality history and digital and public history. He’s the archivist/historian for Kearney Creates.

TIME: Noon

DATE: Wednesday, Feb. 8

PLACE: Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave.

CONTACT: Nathan Tye, Assistant history professor, 308.865.8860, [email protected]