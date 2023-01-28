February 8 presentation focuses on the history of arts and culture in Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) – The Brown Bag Lecture Series will present “The History of Arts and Culture in Kearney” on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The event is hosted by the UNK Department of History.

For 150 years, the Residents of Kearney have fostered a vibrant arts and cultural scene. The Kearney Creates Project documents “the transformative character of our artists and the Kearney community” in its myriad forms. This presentation, by members of the project’s editorial board, will provide an overview of the history of Kearney’s arts and culture and how they are documenting this story, as well as ways in which community members can contribute to the project.

Presenter Chuck Peek is a poet and Retired UNK English professor. He serves as editor-in-chief of the Kearney Creates project. Nathan Tye will also be presenting, and is an Assistant history Professor at UNK, where he specializes in Nebraska history, the history of the American West and Midwest, labor history, gender and Sexuality history and digital and public history. He’s the archivist/historian for Kearney Creates.

This event takes place at the Kearney Public Library, at 2020 First Avenue on Wednesday, February 8, starting at noon. For more information, contact Nathan Tye at (308) 865-8860, or email [email protected]

