February 1 Girls State Basketball Rankings
The Feb. 1 girls state basketball rankings have been released. This poll is voted on and compiled by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
1 Incarnate Word
2 Truman
3 Republic
4 Raytown
5 Park Hill South
6 Grain Valley
7 Nixa
8 Hickman
9 Rock Bridge
10 Raytown South
Receiving Votes: Pattonville, Battle, Liberty North, Glendale
1 Carl Junction
2 John Burroughs
3 Helias Catholic
4 Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau)
5 Rolla
T-6 West Plains
T-6 Lutheran St. Charles
8 Farmington
9 Jefferson City
10 Marshfield
Receiving Votes: Union, Webb CityLutheran South
1 Vashon
2 St. James
3 Benton
T-4 California
T-4 Doniphan
6 Open
7 Central (Park Hills)
8 Fatima
9 Chillicothe
10 Owensville
Receiving Votes: Cardinal Ritter, Southern Boone County, Hallsville, Pembroke Hill, Centralia
1 Strafford
2 El Dorado Springs
3 South Shelby
4 Fair Grove
5 Skyline
6 Licking
7 East Buchanan
8 West County
9 Mansfield
10 Sparta
Receiving Votes: St. Pius X (Festus), Palmyra, Montgomery County, Steelville
1 Bishop LeBlond
2 Tipton
T-3 Northeast (Cairo)
T-3 Miller
5 Schuyler County
6 St. Vincent
7 North Platte
8 Neelyville
9 Canton
10 Blue Eye
Receiving Votes: Polo, East Carter County, Marionville, Laquey
1 South Iron
2 Meadville
3 Delta
4 Platte Valley
5 Leeton
6 North Shelby
7 St. Elizabeth
8 Golden City
9 Mercer
T-10 Santa Fe
T-10 Chadwick
Receiving Votes: Hume