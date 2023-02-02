February 1 Girls State Basketball Rankings

The Feb. 1 girls state basketball rankings have been released. This poll is voted on and compiled by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.

1 Incarnate Word

2 Truman

3 Republic

4 Raytown

5 Park Hill South

6 Grain Valley

7 Nixa

8 Hickman

9 Rock Bridge

10 Raytown South

Receiving Votes: Pattonville, Battle, Liberty North, Glendale

1 Carl Junction

2 John Burroughs

3 Helias Catholic

4 Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau)

5 Rolla

T-6 West Plains

T-6 Lutheran St. Charles

8 Farmington

9 Jefferson City

10 Marshfield

Receiving Votes: Union, Webb CityLutheran South

1 Vashon

2 St. James

3 Benton

T-4 California

T-4 Doniphan

6 Open

7 Central (Park Hills)

8 Fatima

9 Chillicothe

10 Owensville

Receiving Votes: Cardinal Ritter, Southern Boone County, Hallsville, Pembroke Hill, Centralia

1 Strafford

2 El Dorado Springs

3 South Shelby

4 Fair Grove

5 Skyline

6 Licking

7 East Buchanan

8 West County

9 Mansfield

10 Sparta

Receiving Votes: St. Pius X (Festus), Palmyra, Montgomery County, Steelville

1 Bishop LeBlond

2 Tipton

T-3 Northeast (Cairo)

T-3 Miller

5 Schuyler County

6 St. Vincent

7 North Platte

8 Neelyville

9 Canton

10 Blue Eye

Receiving Votes: Polo, East Carter County, Marionville, Laquey

1 South Iron

2 Meadville

3 Delta

4 Platte Valley

5 Leeton

6 North Shelby

7 St. Elizabeth

8 Golden City

9 Mercer

T-10 Santa Fe

T-10 Chadwick

Receiving Votes: Hume