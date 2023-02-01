February 1 Boys State Basketball Rankings

The Feb. 1 boys state basketball rankings have been released. This poll is voted on and compiled by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.

1 Staley

2 Nixa

3 Oak Park

4 Lee’s Summit West

5 Park Hill South

6 CBC

7 Kirkwood

8 Republic

9 Chaminade

10 Kickapoo

Receiving Votes: Rock Bridge, Troy Buchanan, North Kansas City

1 Cardinal Ritter

2 Central (Cape Girardeau)

3 Westminster Christian Academy

4 De Smet

5 St. Francis Borgia

6 Ladue

7 Hogan Prep Academy

8 Sikeston

9 Pembroke Hill

10 Bolivar

Receiving Votes: Jefferson City, Webb CityFestus, Winnetonka

1 Vashon

2 John Burroughs

3 MICDS

4 Father Tolton

5 Central (Park Hills)

6 St. Charles

7 Fulton

8 Hollister

9 Forsyth

10 Logan-Rogersville

Receiving Votes: Fatima, Lafayette (St. Joseph), Mexico, Miller Career Academy, Blair Oaks

1 Charleston

2 Mansfield

3 Thayer

4 Central (New Madrid County)

5 Lafayette County

6 Steelville

7 Sparta

8 Greenwood

9 El Dorado Springs

10 Caruthersville

Receiving Votes: SeymourLone Jack, Hermann, Woodland, Palmyra, Licking

1 Plattsburgh

2 Principia

3 Hartville

4 Ash Grove

5 Lincoln

6 New Franklin

7 Greenville

T-8 Westran

T-8 Salisbury

T-10 Cooter

T-10 Gallatin

Receiving Votes: Eugene, Advance, MarionvilleTipton, Bernie

1 South Iron

2 Platte Valley

3 Green City

4 Bunkers

5 Higbee

6 Northwest (Hughesville)

7 Atlanta

8 Leeton

9 Chadwick

10 Humansville

Receiving Votes: Drexel, St. Elizabeth, Grundy County/Newtown Harris