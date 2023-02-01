February 1 Boys State Basketball Rankings
The Feb. 1 boys state basketball rankings have been released. This poll is voted on and compiled by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
1 Staley
2 Nixa
3 Oak Park
4 Lee’s Summit West
5 Park Hill South
6 CBC
7 Kirkwood
8 Republic
9 Chaminade
10 Kickapoo
Receiving Votes: Rock Bridge, Troy Buchanan, North Kansas City
1 Cardinal Ritter
2 Central (Cape Girardeau)
3 Westminster Christian Academy
4 De Smet
5 St. Francis Borgia
6 Ladue
7 Hogan Prep Academy
8 Sikeston
9 Pembroke Hill
10 Bolivar
Receiving Votes: Jefferson City, Webb CityFestus, Winnetonka
1 Vashon
2 John Burroughs
3 MICDS
4 Father Tolton
5 Central (Park Hills)
6 St. Charles
7 Fulton
8 Hollister
9 Forsyth
10 Logan-Rogersville
Receiving Votes: Fatima, Lafayette (St. Joseph), Mexico, Miller Career Academy, Blair Oaks
1 Charleston
2 Mansfield
3 Thayer
4 Central (New Madrid County)
5 Lafayette County
6 Steelville
7 Sparta
8 Greenwood
9 El Dorado Springs
10 Caruthersville
Receiving Votes: SeymourLone Jack, Hermann, Woodland, Palmyra, Licking
1 Plattsburgh
2 Principia
3 Hartville
4 Ash Grove
5 Lincoln
6 New Franklin
7 Greenville
T-8 Westran
T-8 Salisbury
T-10 Cooter
T-10 Gallatin
Receiving Votes: Eugene, Advance, MarionvilleTipton, Bernie
1 South Iron
2 Platte Valley
3 Green City
4 Bunkers
5 Higbee
6 Northwest (Hughesville)
7 Atlanta
8 Leeton
9 Chadwick
10 Humansville
Receiving Votes: Drexel, St. Elizabeth, Grundy County/Newtown Harris